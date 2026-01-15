Lawal assures security agencies of support at armed forces remembrance day in Zamfara

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has assured security agencies operating in the state of the government’s unwavering support and cooperation in the discharge of their duties.

The assurance was given on Wednesday during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Domestic Trade Fair Centre in Gusau. The governor was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada.

According to Lawal, the Zamfara State Government remains committed to working closely with the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and other security stakeholders to strengthen security operations across the state.

He also pledged improved logistics and welfare for security personnel, as well as the enhancement of intelligence-driven strategies aimed at safeguarding lives and property.

Describing Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a historic and significant occasion, the governor said the annual event should never be treated as a mere formality.

“This remembrance is not merely ceremonial; it is a sacred duty and a moment of deep reflection. It reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of our gallant officers and soldiers who laid down their lives so that we may live in peace and security,” he said.

Governor Lawal noted that many brave men and women had paid the ultimate price in the course of restoring peace and stability to communities in the state.

“Today, we salute their courage and reaffirm our collective resolve to build a safer and more prosperous Zamfara State,” he added.

He acknowledged that Zamfara has in recent years borne a heavy burden of insecurity arising from banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities, stressing that the Armed Forces and other security personnel have remained resolute, often at great personal risk.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Zamfara State, I pay glowing tribute to all fallen heroes of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and other security agencies who served our nation with honour and distinction. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” the governor said.

He also commiserated with the families of fallen heroes, particularly widows, widowers, and children, assuring them of continued government support.

“Your loved ones did not die in vain. They died in service to humanity and in defence of our collective future. The Zamfara State Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and wellbeing of families of fallen heroes,” Lawal assured.