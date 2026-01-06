Lassa fever: Nigeria recorded 206 deaths in 2025 – NCDC

… Worry over rise in death rate despite drop in new cases

… Bauchi, Edo, Taraba bear 88% burden

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, on Tuesday raised the alarm that despite a slight decline in new Lassa fever infections, the disease continues to claim more lives, with a worrying rise in fatalities across the country.

The NCDC disclosed that a total of 206 deaths were recorded from 1,119 confirmed cases out of 9,270 suspected cases in 2025.

In its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 51 between December 15–21, 2025, new confirmed cases dropped from 28 in week 50 to 21 cases in week 51. However, five deaths were recorded during the same period, pushing the case fatality rate (CFR) to 23.8 percent for the week and 18.4 percent cumulatively for 2025, higher than the 16.4 percent recorded at the same time in 2024.

“While the decline in new confirmed cases is encouraging, the persistently high fatality rate remains a major concern,” the NCDC said.

Noting that 206 deaths have been recorded from 1,119 confirmed cases out of 9,270 suspected cases nationwide in 2025, it added that the confirmed cases reported in week 51 came from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Edo, Kogi, Ebonyi, and Plateau states, with 21 states and 105 local government areas affected cumulatively this year.

Alarmingly, 88 percent of all confirmed cases were concentrated in just four states — Ondo (35 percent), Bauchi (25 percent), Edo (16 percent), and Taraba (12 percent) — underscoring the persistent hotspot nature of these locations.

The agency disclosed that young adults remain the most affected, with the 21–30 age group recording the highest number of confirmed cases. The disease affected Nigerians aged 1 to 96 years, with a median age of 30 years, while males were slightly more affected than females at a ratio of 1:0.8.

Explaining the rising fatality figures, the NCDC attributed the trend largely to late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, and the high cost of treatment, especially in high-burden communities. “Late presentation continues to drive up mortality. Early detection and prompt treatment remain critical to survival,” the centre stressed.

On a positive note, no healthcare worker was infected in week 51, reflecting improved infection prevention and control (IPC) practices.

The NCDC said 16 patients were managed in treatment centres during the week, while contact tracing efforts remained active, with 77 contacts currently under follow-up nationwide.

The agency highlighted extensive response activities carried out in 2025, including the deployment of 10 National Rapid Response Teams, the expansion of IPC training, behavioural assessments in hotspot states, vaccine development planning, environmental response campaigns, and cross-border collaborations within the ECOWAS region.

Despite the lower number of suspected and confirmed cases compared to 2024, the NCDC warned against complacency as Nigeria enters the peak Lassa fever season.

“States must intensify year-round community engagement on prevention, while healthcare workers should maintain a high index of suspicion and ensure timely referral and treatment,” the report advised.

The NCDC further reaffirmed its commitment, alongside partners, to strengthen state capacity to prevent, detect, and respond rapidly to Lassa fever, warning that without early care-seeking and improved sanitation, the virus will continue to claim avoidable lives.