Lagos Assembly urges bye-elections to replace deceased councilors

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct bye-elections to replace councillors who recently died in office.

The motion was moved under personal explanation during a plenary on Thursday by Mr Nureni Akinsanya, representing Mushin Constituency-01 in the state.

Akinsanya said the deaths of councillors had left vacancies in Ibeju-Lekki, Somolu and Mushin Local Government areas.

The lawmaker noted that the wards in the affected LGAs had representation since the election of the councillors.

He said: “It will be noted that Mrs Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor representing Ward C in Ibeju-Lekki, died on Aug. 13, 2025, just 17 days after her inauguration. She was the only female member of the legislative council.

“Also, Zainab Shotayo, Chief Whip and Councillor for Ward C3 in Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, passed away on Aug. 18, 2025, barely 22 days into her tenure.

“In Somolu, Mrs Basirat Mayabikan, Councillor for Ward F, died on Sept. 21, 2025, only 56 days after her inauguration as a member of the 10th Legislative Arm of the council.”

Akinsanya appealed to the House to also intervene by urging LASIEC to organise fresh elections to ensure the affected communities are not left without representatives.

Supporting the motion, Mr Kazeem Esho, also from Mushin Constituency-02, confirmed that a councillor in his constituency had died.

He said no replacement had been made since then, joining the prime mover of the motion in calling for immediate action.

Another lawmaker, Mr Kehinde Joseph, from Alimosho Constituency-02, urged the Assembly to formally write to the governor, directing LASIEC to conduct the elections.

He called on the Assembly to send condolence letters to the families of the deceased and to formally notify LASIEC to commence the process for fresh elections.

In his ruling, the Speaker,Mr Mudashiru Obasa, directed lawmakers to observe a minute of silence in honour of the deceased councillors as well as the late Oba of Badagry.

Obasa further instructed the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to write to Sanwo-Olu conveying the Assembly’s resolution.

Vanguard News