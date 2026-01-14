Kwankwaso alleges Kano officials, appointees under duress to endorse Yusuf’s planned defection

Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has raised alarm that public office holders and political appointees under the Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration were under duress to endorse the planned defection of the governor to ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

The former Kano governor, who made the allegation in a short video shared on Facebook by his aide, Saifullahi Hassan, yesterday, said persons, ranging from state lawmakers, chairmen, to councillors, among others, were compelled to chose between the Kwankwassiya movement and the Gandujiyya (APC).

Kwankwaso said he had received several phone calls from the persons who lamented their predicament since the political crisis began.

He, however, said he had permitted them to go ahead and do according to wish of the government to ease the pressure on them.

“Today, 13th January, 2026 (yesterday), I returned back to town, and received some good news and others were unpleasant, especially how the government came up with decision that the chairmen, councillors, secretaries and other political appointees to decide whether they support Kwankwasiyya or Gandujiyya. It is something unpleasant. “Since this crisis started, several chairmen have called me, some councillors who had opportunity to access me, political appointees and state lawmakers, have spoken to me about their predicament. Some had sleepless night, some were placed on drip in hospitals.

“I have made consultations with those that matter to ease the pains they are passing through. We told those who were compelled to append their signatures to go ahead and do so. This will ease the pressure they faced.

“We know the battle for 2027 is still ahead. We know our supporters are there, they know themselves and we know them. I thank the general public and caucuses who were also pressurised and wooed with several promises”.

“It is on this note that I thank the governor who, two days ago, hailed our then administration and exposed the previous administration which abandoned so many projects,” Kwankwaso stated.

Recall that the crisis erupted after it was speculated that Governor Yusuf planned to defect from the NNPP to APC against the wishes of his political godfather, Kwankwaso.