Kidnappers of Kwara monarch, son, Adanla residents demand N450m ransom

Oba Olaonipekun

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Gunmen who abducted a traditional ruler in Kwara State, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, the Oniwo of Aafin, his son, and several other residents have demanded a total ransom of N450 million for their release.

The development has heightened concerns over the worsening security situation, particularly in Kwara South. In neighbouring Owa-Onire, two abductees—a palace maid and another resident—remain in captivity, with their abductors demanding N10 million, while the community has reportedly offered N1 million.

Saturday Vanguard gathered on Friday that the kidnappers are demanding N150 million for the release of the embattled monarch and his son, Olaolu, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps; and additional N300 million for the release of eight residents abducted from Adanla-Irese, a suburb of Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The Coordinator of the Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch Network, Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, confirmed the development in an interview with journalists on Friday. He stressed that ransom negotiations had begun for both sets of abductees.

“Only two days ago, the kidnappers demanded N300 million for the release of the Adanla abductees. Today, they demanded N150 million for the monarch and his son,” he said.

Recall that the monarch was abducted on Wednesday night, December 31, 2025, when gunmen stormed the royal palace in Aafin community, Ile-Ire district of Ifelodun LGA, at about 8 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported that about eight armed men invaded the palace, firing sporadically before forcing their way into the building. “They broke down the doors with their guns and demanded to see the monarch and his wife,” a family source said. During the attack, the monarch’s wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, was shot in the arm and later taken to hospital for treatment. The attackers subsequently abducted the monarch and his son, while the local vigilante group was reportedly overwhelmed.

According to sources, only two vigilante members were on duty at the time of the attack and were unable to confront the heavily armed assailants.

In a related incident, suspected bandits had earlier, on Friday, December 26, 2025, invaded Adanla community in Ifelodun LGA, abducting eight residents during a late evening raid.

Residents told journalists that the attackers stormed the agrarian community around 7 p.m., firing sporadically as they moved from house to house, forcing residents to comply.

At press time, the Kwara State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the ransom demands.

Meanwhile, residents and community leaders have continued to appeal to both state and federal authorities to intensify security operations and ensure the safe release of all abducted victims.