Kebbi govt reopens Maga school after abduction of 24 schoolgirls

The Kebbi State Government has announced the reopening of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, months after 24 schoolgirls were abducted from the school and later rescued.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Halima Bande, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists after a security meeting with principals and heads of secondary schools in Birnin Kebbi.

Bande said the decision followed the restoration of confidence among parents, students and school officials through counselling and the full deployment of security personnel to the area.

“The victims have been rescued, and confidence has been restored through counselling and adequate security presence. This has now paved the way for the resumption of academic activities at Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga,” she said.

The school was shut after the November abduction, which heightened fears over student safety in the area.

According to the commissioner, Governor Nasir Idris has directed that all necessary security measures be put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff across schools in the state.

She said the governor also approved the conduct of security awareness programmes for principals and school personnel as part of efforts to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Bande explained that similar security sensitisation sessions had earlier been held in Zuru, Yauri, Jega, Bunza and Argungu, with the Birnin Kebbi meeting marking the final phase of the exercise.

Emphasising collective responsibility, the commissioner said school administrators, teachers and students all have critical roles to play in safeguarding school environments.

“We must not allow our collective psyche for peaceful living to be taken away by bandits,” she said.

Bande noted that the objective of the forums was to promote heightened security consciousness and ensure the smooth operation of schools in a conducive learning atmosphere.

She urged school principals to maintain cordial relationships with their host communities, describing them as key stakeholders in local security arrangements.

The commissioner also advised school administrators to sustain regular engagement with security agencies for professional guidance, stressing the importance of proactive security measures.

She commended Governor Idris for approving the deployment of security personnel to schools, noting that the move had boosted the confidence of teachers and students to carry out academic activities without fear.

Bande further praised the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) for educating school principals on security awareness and preventive safety strategies.

Vanguard News