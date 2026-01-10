Kalu under fire over claim Abia will lose without his return to senate, Anti-Otti remarks

By Steve Oko

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has come under heavy criticism following his recent remarks that Abia State would “lose dearly” if he fails to return to the Senate in 2027, alongside his attacks on Governor Alex Otti, whom he described as a one-term governor.

Kalu had also vowed to work against Otti’s re-election and ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) takes over the reins of power in Abia State.

Reacting to the comments, a constituent from Umunneochi Local Government Area and staunch supporter of Governor Otti, Mazi Ugochukwu Obi, described the senator as “self-overrated” and out of touch with the political realities in the state.

Obi, a key stakeholder of Abia Arise—the political structure supporting Governor Otti—and a Contract Specialist with the United States Department of Defense, dismissed Kalu’s threat to block Otti’s second-term bid as “empty, anti-people and driven by selfish interests.”

According to him, the era of winning elections through propaganda was over, insisting that Abians are now politically conscious and performance-driven.

He rejected Kalu’s assertion that Abia would suffer if he does not return to the Senate in 2027, arguing that the people of Abia North are yet to feel the impact of his representation.

“Abia North will not miss Senator Kalu. In fact, we will celebrate his non-return to the Senate in 2027,” Obi said, challenging the former governor to publish his legislative scorecard to justify a fresh mandate.

He accused Kalu of prioritising personal and regional alliances over the interests of Abia North, alleging that the senator had done little to attract meaningful development to the district.

“Umunneochi and Abia North are yet to feel his presence. His attacks on Governor Otti are not in the interest of the people but borne out of personal ambition,” Obi stated.

He further criticised Kalu’s record as governor, claiming Abia made little progress during his tenure, which he said was marked by prolonged political battles with the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obi also recalled Kalu’s opposition to electronic transmission of election results during debates on the Electoral Act amendment, describing it as contradictory to his claim of never having rigged elections.

“He argued that Abia North had no network coverage, yet electronic money transfers are done daily in every village. That position alone questions his commitment to credible elections,” he said.

Warning Kalu to abandon any third-term senatorial ambition, Obi said the Abia North senatorial seat was not a “retirement benefit,” insisting that the people would decisively retire him at the polls in 2027.

“After eight uninspiring years as governor, he should not expect a life seat in the Senate. Abia North deserves a more competent and people-focused voice,” he added.

Obi also expressed scepticism over Kalu’s recent show of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recalling that the senator had openly backed the retention of power in the North during the 2023 presidential contest.

He urged the President to be cautious, describing Kalu as a politician known for frequent and careless statements.

On Kalu’s claim that Governor Otti would be a one-term governor, Obi insisted that Otti’s second term was “non-negotiable,” citing what he described as the governor’s impressive and verifiable performance across the state.

“Otti won in 2023 based on promises. In 2027, it will be based on results. His achievements are evident and undeniable,” he said.

Obi warned political actors attempting to undermine the governor’s re-election bid to desist, stressing that only Abia voters—and not “embittered political merchants”—would decide Otti’s fate in 2027.

He urged Governor Otti to remain focused on governance and not be distracted by political attacks, assuring that his developmental strides would speak for him at the polls.

“Abians will resist any attempt to drag the state backwards or mortgage its future,” Obi declared.

While noting calls by supporters for him to contest the Umunneochi State Constituency seat, Obi said his immediate priority remained supporting Governor Otti’s efforts to reposition Abia State, adding that he would make his political intentions known at a later date.