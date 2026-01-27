Kaduna church abduction: Bandits set N250m, 20 motorcycles as release conditions

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Days after the mass abduction, the Village Head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, has disclosed that bandits who abducted about 177 worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have demanded ₦250 million and 20 motorcycles as ransom for their release.

Speaking with journalists on the phone Monday night, Dan’azumi said the demand followed the mass abduction which occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2026, during church services in the community.

He said the attack affected three churche:, Cherubim and Seraphim Church 1 and2, and Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

According to the traditional ruler, the bandits had earlier accused the Kurmin Wali community of stealing 17 motorcycles, which they allegedly lost during military operations in Kajuru Local Government Area.

“The bandits called and said Kurmin Wali community must pay ₦250 million and provide 20 motorcycles before they will release the kidnapped worshippers,” Dan’azumi said.

He added that the attackers also accused members of the community of removing parts from the remaining motorcycles.

More than 100 worshippers were still being held captive nine days after the abduction, raising concerns among residents and religious leaders in the area.

Although security agencies and government officials have assured that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the victims unhurt, no breakthrough had been announced as of press time.

A security operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the location of the abductees had been identified, but the bandits were allegedly using them as human shields to deter air strikes on their camp.

“The security team, comprising operatives from all security agencies, is working round the clock to ensure the victims are rescued safely,” the source said.

Meanwhile, attempts to get a reaction from the Kaduna State Police Command proved unsuccessful.