Kaduna Abduction: Uba Sani assures victims will return safely, plans military base

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured that all persons abducted during Sunday’s attack on Kurmin Wali village in Kajuru Local Government Area will be rescued and reunited with their families.

The Governor gave the assurance on Wednesday when he led a high-powered delegation of senior government officials and security chiefs to the community to commiserate with residents.

He said the state government had been working round the clock with security agencies to secure the release of the abductees.

“In the last two days, we have been collaborating with relevant security agencies—the military, DSS, police and the Office of the National Security Adviser—to ensure the quick recovery and return of our people abducted in this very important community,” Sani said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

The Governor stressed that the number of abducted persons was immaterial, noting that government’s responsibility remained the same regardless of the figures involved.

“Whether it is one person or 100 people, it is the responsibility of the Kaduna State Government to protect the lives and property of its people,” he said.

He condemned attempts to politicise the incident, urging the public to focus on the sanctity of human life rather than statistics.

“We should not be talking about numbers or politics. We are talking about the sanctity of human life and human dignity. That is why we will go to any length, in collaboration with security agencies, to ensure the quick return of our people,” he added.

Governor Sani also announced that the state government would bear the medical expenses of those injured during the attack.

On long-term security measures, he disclosed plans to liaise with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), to establish a military base in Kurmin Wali, citing the community’s proximity to banditry-prone areas.

According to him, while insecurity along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway has largely been contained, criminal elements have shifted their activities to hinterland communities.

“Kurmin Wali is close to Rijana town, which is one of the epicentres of banditry in the country,” the Governor noted.

He further promised the construction of an access road linking Kurmin Wali to the main highway to improve mobility and security response, adding that the Commissioner for Public Works would soon assess the project. He also pledged the construction of a Primary Healthcare Centre for the community.

“The people of Kurmin Wali, like others across Kaduna State, trust this government because we are running an inclusive administration. We protect lives irrespective of religion or ethnicity. We are one in Kaduna State,” Sani said.

In his welcome address, the Agwam Kufana, Chief Dauda Titus, said he received a distress call while in church on Sunday informing him of the attack.

“We refrained from commenting since Sunday because we did not know the exact number of those kidnapped. We only confirmed that there was an attack and that some people were abducted,” he said.

Chief Titus appealed to the state government to urgently construct the access road to Kurmin Wali, lamenting that a journey that should take 10 minutes now lasts over 30 minutes due to poor road conditions. He also requested the provision of basic amenities for the community.

Speaking during the visit, the National President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Engr. Emmanuel Tabara, commended Governor Sani for personally visiting Kurmin Wali.

“You are the first governor to visit this community. Even in the face of conflicting information, you initiated action for the rescue of the abducted persons. This shows pragmatic leadership,” he said.

Engr. Tabara assured the Governor of the community’s support, dismissing claims that the incident could be used to undermine his political standing.

“If detractors want to use this to score political points, they have failed. We identify with the altruistic leadership of Your Excellency,” he said, while offering prayers for the Governor’s protection and success.