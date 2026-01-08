Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, others attend Allwell Ademola’s service of songs

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Nollywood actors and actresses on Thursday converged for a solemn service of songs and special prayers in honour of their late colleague and film producer, Allwell Ademola.

Videos circulating on social media showed several industry figures, including Afeez Abiodun, Rotimi Salami and Kunle Afod, taking part in the “wrap prayer” segment of the programme.

Salami, who is widely regarded as one of Ademola’s closest friends in the industry, delivered an emotional tribute during the service.

“If there’s anyone Allwell has offended, directly or indirectly, please, forgive her and keep praying for her,” Salami told the gathering, struggling to hold back tears.

He also urged colleagues to preserve the late actress’s contributions to the industry, saying, “I think the only thing we can actually do is to find a way in unity to keep her legacy. Even if she’s gone, let all that she has done stay with us and be with us.”

The service of songs attracted a large turnout of prominent Nollywood personalities. Among those present were Odunlade Adekola, Saheed Balogun, Bolaji Amusan, Abiola Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, Fausat Balogun, Eniola Ajao and Fathia Balogun.

Many attendees were seen wearing customised white T-shirts emblazoned with Ademola’s portrait as a mark of respect.

The service of songs will be followed by a candlelight procession, an artistes’ night programme and closing remarks scheduled for 11:00 pm.

The burial of the late actress is slated for Friday at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State.

Ademola died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack at her residence.