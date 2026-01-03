Actress Allwell Ademola to be buried January 9

Allwell Ademola

The family of the late Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola, has announced details of her burial rites.

In a press statement circulated online by her cousin, actor Muyiwa Ademola, the family said a service of songs will take place on Thursday, January 8, followed by a candlelight procession later that evening.

According to the announcement, the actress will be buried on Friday, January 9, at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

The family also communicated a dress code for those attending the ceremonies, noting that a customised T-shirt will be made available at the venue on Thursday. For the burial on Friday, guests are expected to appear in white shirts paired with jeans.

The statement read, “The burial arrangement for Princess Allwell Ademola. Note: On Thursday, a customised T-shirt will be provided at the venue. While on Friday for the burial, you can come wearing a white shirt with jeans. Colour code is white. Thank you, everyone.”

Additional information from the family revealed that Thursday’s programme will commence with a service of songs from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. This will be followed immediately by preparations for the candlelight procession, scheduled to run from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, starting from LTV 8 to Oregun Junction and returning to LTV 8.

An Artistes’ Night will then take place, with closing remarks expected by 11:00 pm.

Ademola passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack at her home. She was 49 years old.