

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come under fire for seductively dancing with Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall popularly known as Kwam1.

Recall that KWAM1 held an event on Friday, August 19, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos to mark his 50 years on stage as a Fuji singer.

Celebrities like: Kunle Afod, Yinka Quadri, Jamiu Azeez, Jide Awobona, Toyosi Adesanya, Foluke Daramola, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, Adunni Ade, Seyi Edun, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Faithia Williams, Ijebu, Muyiwa Ademola, Fausat Balogun, Lateef Adedimeji, Saheed Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Eniola Badmus, and more showed support for him.

A video from the event has made its way online and has set tongues wagging.

Iyabo Ojo took to the stage to dance with the singer and her dance steps which many termed as ‘seductive’ has gotten many questioning her motive.

Watch Video Below:

Reactions Below:

goldbaby17: I’m embarrassed on her behalf

bibi_trendzz: Shay she dey try seduce the man abu wetin be this dance

jaded_by_jade09: This one na hook-up dance

diamond_judy: Sule food

luxurybykimora: God abeg ooo!!! Wetin be dis, private area caress

umar_toibat: She’s high

everlywhyte: No be seduction be this…. The place I see that hand ehh. .. abeg make I pass

jayjidda: Na alcohol dey work

myrah_yaqub: Which kind of Ashawo dance bebthis

babe_24288: Iyabo is in another realm

ladyliketara: she’s look high

arrycollections: Iyabo don yanma