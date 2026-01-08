I’m still ambitious to represent Enugu North Senatorial District at the Senate – Ambassador Eze

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — The 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, Ambassador Ejike Eze, has declared that he remains interested in representing the district at the National Assembly.

Speaking in Nsukka, Enugu State, Ambassador Eze reaffirmed his commitment to electoral reforms and credible democratic processes, noting that his decision to venture into politics was motivated by the desire to curb godfatherism, reduce the influence of money in politics, and promote free, fair and non-violent elections.

He lamented that Nigeria’s electoral process has been plagued by violence, rigging and other irregularities since the 1980s, adding that the country has not made sufficient progress in addressing these challenges.

Drawing from his international exposure, Eze said elections in countries such as Ghana, Portugal, Cuba and Germany are conducted efficiently, with results declared promptly in line with the will of the electorate.

He criticised what he described as politics of imposition and prolonged post-election litigations, arguing that extended court cases often distract elected officials from governance. He therefore called for reforms that would ensure all election-related disputes are concluded before candidates are sworn into office.

Ambassador Eze further stated that he remains the APC senatorial candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, noting that his name still appears on the party’s portal as the 2023 candidate.

“I was the candidate of the party in 2023, and I remain interested in my candidature, especially now that there is a vacancy in the senatorial seat of Enugu North following the demise of Senator Okey Ezea,” he said.

The former ambassador also said Governor Peter Mbah is the leader of the APC in Enugu State, adding that with the governor’s consent, he is willing to serve the people of Enugu North in the Senate.

He stressed that his ambition is not based on imposition but on popular choice, insisting that any candidate must emerge through consultations, dialogue and consensus among stakeholders in the district, as well as the party at both state and national levels.

Eze called on stakeholders in Enugu North Senatorial District and the APC leadership to support the emergence of a credible candidate who would effectively represent the interests of the people.