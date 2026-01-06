Ogun govt vows to protect farmlands, shuts down illegal mining in Ado-Odo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has reiterated its commitment to protecting all agricultural land in the state from encroachment, declaring that such lands must be preserved strictly for their intended purpose of boosting agriculture and ensuring food security.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Bolu Owootomo, stated this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, stressing that safeguarding farmlands remains a top priority of the administration.

Owootomo, who disclosed this while reacting to allegation of illegal mining activities by SAF Investment and Property Company Limited at Iloro I, Iloro II and Ibiri village in the Ado-Odo area of Ogun State.

He said, the State government has ordered the immediate cessation of the unauthorised mining activities in the communities by the company.

According to the Commissioner, no directive was issued by the state government permitting the company to mine in the area, prompting swift intervention once the activities were discovered.

“Upon becoming aware of the situation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security engaged the company directly. The company acknowledged the concerns raised and agreed to halt all operations at the site immediately,” Owootomo said.

He added that the company has commenced the evacuation of its equipment and materials from the affected locations, noting that the process is already underway.

“To ensure compliance, formal communication, including a written notice, has been issued to document the agreement,” he stated.

The Commissioner further assured residents of the affected communities that SAF Investment and Property Company Limited would no longer operate in the area, emphasizing that monitoring and enforcement measures remain in force to prevent future violations.

Meanwhile, an advocacy group, the Ibile Justice Forum, had earlier raised the alarm over alleged illegal mining activities by the company in Iloro I, Iloro II and Ibiri village.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Ifeoluwa Amoo and Comrade Ganiu Owolabi, the Forum described the company’s actions as a threat to an agrarian community and a disruption to livelihoods dependent on agriculture.

The group accused the company of arbitrarily exploiting a farm settlement designated for agricultural development, leaving the community economically disadvantaged and environmentally unsafe.

They also alleged that some traditional institutions aided the activities, calling on the federal government, Ogun State Government and the Inspector General of Police to intervene to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The Forum further claimed that the Ministry of Agriculture had withdrawn an earlier approval granted to the company and directed it to stop mining activities via a memo dated January 28, 2025, questioning why operations allegedly continued afterward.