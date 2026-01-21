Ikwuano stakeholders pledge unwavering support for Otti, reject former governors’ threats

By Steve Oko

Ikwuano, Abia State — Stakeholders and leaders of Ikwuano Local Government Area have vowed that Abia State “will not return to Egypt,” pledging to resist any attempts to manipulate the 2027 polls. The declaration came in response to comments by former Governors threatening to make Governor Alex Otti “a one-term governor.”

Speaking at a strategic meeting at the Council headquarters on Tuesday, representatives from all four clans, women, youth groups, and council workers expressed full support for Otti, commending his governance and developmental interventions in the area.

“Otti is a blessing to Abia. He built Okporoenyi-Ikwuano road; for the first time we have a tarred road at Oloko; he is constructing the Ariam-Usaka ring road. Ikwuano is now accessible,” the stakeholders said, passing a vote of confidence on the Governor and promising massive support in 2027.

Council Chairman Dr. Anthony Nwubani described the former Governors’ threat as “borne out of envy and selfish interests,” highlighting that Otti had rescued the state from stagnation. “Abia was in darkness before Otti came to power, but today we have seen light. Those now ganging up against him were part of the problem,” he said.

Other speakers reinforced the message of unwavering support. Deputy Mayor Hon. Lucky Awuwa noted that propaganda would not deceive the people, while Dr. Adolphus Okebugwu of Ariam clan hailed Otti for delivering leadership “that surpasses the achievements of predecessors in 24 years.” Dr. Friday Eluwa of Oboro clan added that no amount of blackmail would derail Otti’s transformative agenda.

Aba-based businessman representing the youth assured the Governor of firm backing, warning that any attempt to rig elections in 2027 would “swim against the tide.” Pastor Mrs. Mercy Alamba, speaking for women, described Otti as “God-sent,” praising his interventions in healthcare, markets, and access to interest-free loans.

High Chief Christopher Elogu, Dr. Okezie Chukwuemeka, and Emmanuel Emetu also lauded Otti’s visionary leadership, while Comrade Iroabueke Chukwuemeka of NULGE highlighted that workers’ welfare had improved with regular salaries and bonuses under Otti’s administration.

The meeting underscored a unified stance among Ikwuano residents: Governor Otti’s achievements have earned him broad-based support, and any attempt to undermine the democratic process in 2027 will be firmly resisted.