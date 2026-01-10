Ibeno backs Tinubu, Umo Eno on Lagos-Calabar costal project

The people of Ibeno Local Government Area have thrown their full weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government over the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Super Highway, expressing appreciation for what they described as a transformative infrastructure project for the coastal region.

At a peaceful rally held on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Upenekang, the Council Headquarters, the Ibeno people declared their unequivocal support for the proposed routing of the highway through the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve, insisting that Ibeno remains the rightful and undisputed owner of the forest reserve.

The rally, which drew elders, youths, women and students from across the local government, also served as a platform to commend Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for their roles in attracting the Federal Government’s presence to the state through the coastal highway project.

Speakers at the event noted that the project would unlock vast economic opportunities, particularly for Ibeno, while opening up Akwa Ibom State to local and foreign investors.

Speaking on behalf of Elders and critical stakeholders in the local government, the spokesperson of the Ibeno Elders Forum, Barr. Diamond Akpanika, and Elder Daniel John Sunday, while addressing newsmen said the people of Ibeno are peace-loving and development-oriented, and therefore would not stand in the way of progress.

According to them, the community stands to reap enormous benefits from the President Tinubu-led administration’s infrastructure initiative, being executed in partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Youth leaders, including the Youth President of Upenekang, Comrade Victor Esenem; the Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in Ibeno Clan, Capt. Comrade Okpolo Emmanuel; the President of the National Association of Ibeno Students, Comrade Stephen Moses Akpan; and the Woman Leader, Deborah Vicky Itrechio of Inua Eyet Ikot, unanimously vowed to resist any attempt by individuals or groups to derail the project on the Akwa Ibom axis.

Clad in white attire, symbolizing peace, the youths dismissed claims by some Eket groups over the ownership of Stubbs Creek, describing such assertions as historically unfounded.

They warned against attempts to distort history or obstruct development, stressing that Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve has never been in dispute.

The youths displayed placards bearing inscriptions such as: “We Believe in Government and Due Progress,” “Dialogue Not Dispute- Ibeno is for Peace,” “Umo Eno, Ibeno Loves You,” “Development is Safe in Ibeno,” “Ibeno is Investor Friendly,” “You cannot claim what you never owned,” “Ibeno is the true owner of Stubbs Creek,” “Build the Coastal Highway through Ibeno,” “Peace over provocation,” “Ibeno says Yes to Coastal Highway,” and “Thank you Mr President, Senate President and Governor Umo Eno for your visionary Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.”

Addressing the crowd, the Vice Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, Pharm. Ukpong Okon, commended the youths for their peaceful and orderly conduct.

He reaffirmed the local government’s support for President Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno and Senator Godswill Akpabio, declaring that Ibeno fully supports the decision of government to route the coastal highway through the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

He added that the project represents development, unity and prosperity for the people.

Vanguard News