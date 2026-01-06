‘I don’t mean bad’, X influencer apologises after Tiwa Savage warns him over son

By Enitan Abdultawab

An X (formerly Twitter) influencer, identified as Dami Foreign, has issued a public apology to Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage following a heated online exchange over comments involving her son, Jamil Balogun.

The apology came after Tiwa Savage publicly warned the influencer to desist from mentioning her child in online commentary.

The singer reacted to a post in which Dami Foreign referenced her son, a comment she described as crossing the line.

Responding directly on X on Monday, Savage cautioned that any further mention of her child would move “beyond Twitter.”

Following the backlash, Dami Foreign issued an apology addressed directly to the singer. He said he did not intend harm toward Savage or her son and denied wishing death on either of them.

The influencer added that he had made positive comments about the singer in the past and described his actions as coming from a place of “love,” offering a sincere apology for any offence caused.

He writes, “Dear @TiwaSavage, I’m sorry if you got offended by some of the tweets I made about you, You must be very angry and hurt for you to have called me out. I want you to know that I don’t mean bad or de@th for you or your son. There are lots of positive tweets I’ve made about you that you’ve probably never seen I promise, It’s all love from this side. I sincerely apologize.”

Dear @TiwaSavage, I’m sorry if you got offended by some of the tweets I made about you, You must be very angry and hurt for you to have called me out. I want you to know that I don’t mean bad or de@th for you or your son. There are lots of positive tweets I’ve made about you that… — DAMI FOREIGN🥶 (@TheDamiForeign) January 6, 2026

The award-winning artiste had accused the influencer of repeatedly targeting her online and said she had previously ignored what she described as sustained attacks. She stressed that while she could overlook criticism directed at her, involving her child was unacceptable.

Savage also referenced past remarks allegedly made by Dami Foreign, including comments questioning her age and relevance, as well as statements she described as malicious. “The obsession with me is loud but your relevance is missing,” she wrote in one post.

The apology quickly gained traction on X, sparking positive remarks on the show of love displayed by Dami Foreign.

Vanguard News