Tiwa Savage warns X influencer to leave her son out of online commentary

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has issued a public warning to an X (formerly Twitter) influencer identified as Dami Foreign, cautioning him against involving her son, Jamil Balogun, in his online commentary.

The warning followed a post by the influencer that referenced the singer’s child. In the post, Dami Foreign wrote: “Omo, why’s Tiwa Savage son frowning?”

The comment prompted an immediate response from the award-winning artiste, who described the reference as crossing the line.

Responding directly on X on Monday, Savage warned the influencer to desist from mentioning her child. “I dare you to post anything about my child again and THIS WILL MOVE BEYOND TWITTER,” she wrote.

@TheDamiForeign I dare you to post anything about my child again and THIS WILL MOVE BEYOND TWITTER — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) January 6, 2026

The singer accused Dami Foreign of repeatedly targeting her online and said she had previously ignored what she described as sustained attacks. According to Savage, bringing her son into the discourse was unacceptable.

“You see that I never cared about your paid agenda to bring me down and you’ve been doing it for a long time. You talking about my child is crossing the line,” she said in another post.

Savage also referenced past comments allegedly made by the influencer about her, including remarks she described as malicious.

“Dami with my FULL CHEST e no go better for you. You even posted that you wanted me to die young… Back to sender,” she stated..

The influencer has, in the past, made several posts about the singer. On January 3, 2026, he wrote, “Make we forget hype, Tiwa Savage don dey old o.”

Similar comments questioning the singer’s relevance and age were posted in May 2025 and September 2025.

@TheDamiForeign you see that I never cared about your paid agenda to bring me down and you’ve been doing it for a long time. You talking about my child is crossing the line. Dami with my FULL CHEST e no go better for you. You even posted that you wanted me to die young…. Back to… — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) January 6, 2026

In a separate post, Savage appeared to dismiss what she described as the influencer’s fixation on her. “The obsession with me is loud but your relevance is missing,” she wrote.

The exchange quickly gained traction on X, generating widespread reactions from users, many of whom debated the boundaries of online criticism and the limits of Nigeria’s social media “banter culture.”