Health initiative targets underserved women in nationwide cervical cancer drive

Cancer cells

AWAKE Campaign, in collaboration with Sebeccly Cancer Care, has concluded plans to commence a nationwide cervical cancer awareness drive aimed at reaching over one million people.

The campaign also targets screening for at least 1,000 women and HPV vaccination for 500 women, particularly among underserved and high-risk populations.

Cervical cancer remains a major public health concern, with many women losing their lives due to late detection and limited access to care.

The AWAKE Campaign is focused on bridging the gap between awareness and action by promoting screening, vaccination and informed health decisions.

The AWAKE Campaign will host a Cervical Cancer Awareness Summit on January 24, convening healthcare providers, corporate organisations, development partners, media stakeholders, donors and community leaders.

A statement by the initiative said: “The Summit will focus on prevention. Cervical cancer is preventable, yet women continue to lose their lives to this disease. This campaign and summit are designed to deliver measurable outcomes through strong cross-sector collaboration.”