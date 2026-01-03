Gunmen kidnap medical doctor, brother in Edo

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Suspected kidnappers have abducted two brothers, identified as Dr Abu Ibrahim Babatunde and Abu Tahir, in Auchi, Edo.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area.

Babatunde, said to be currently undergoing housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, was returning home from work with Tahir when the assailants struck.

Sources said the brothers arrived at their residence at about 7:30 p.m., and Tahir had stepped out of the vehicle to open the gate when the gunmen emerged from hiding.

The attackers were said to have abducted the brothers at gunpoint and whisked them into the nearby bush.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, ASP Eno Ikoedem, the spokesperson of the police command in Edo, said the command received a distress call on Friday about the abduction.

She said operatives were immediately deployed to the scene, while a coordinated manhunt was launched.

She said the search involves the police, local vigilantes, forest guards, and Community Safety Partnership Volunteers familiar with the terrain.

According to her, aggressive search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing in the surrounding forest since the incident, aimed at rescuing the victims and apprehending the perpetrators.

Ikoedem gave the assurance that the command would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted brothers. (NAN) (