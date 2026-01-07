Full List: Countries Trump sent warnings to after Venezuela strike

President Trump

After the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces at the weekend, President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration have issued a series of warnings directed at several governments.

Trump said on Sunday that the United States was focused on ensuring neighboring countries were “viable and successful,” adding that oil resources should be allowed to flow freely.

He also declared that “American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again.”

Below is a breakdown of Trump’s remarks over the past two days and how the targeted governments have responded:

Greenland

Trump reiterated on Sunday that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing growing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

“We need Greenland. … It’s so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.”

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens Frederik Nielsen, strongly rejected the comments, calling them “entirely unacceptable.”

“When the President of the United States speaks of ‘needing Greenland’ and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not only wrong. It is disrespectful,” Nielsen said in a statement. “Our country is not an object in great-power rhetoric. We are a people. A country. A democracy.”

Speaking later at a press conference, Nielsen stressed that Greenland should not be compared to Venezuela and said there was no immediate concern about a takeover, emphasizing the territory’s democratic status.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in annexing Greenland, a vast, resource-rich island, arguing it is vital to US national and economic security. Both Greenland and Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States, have consistently opposed the idea.

Colombia

Trump sharply criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday, describing him as “a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.” When asked whether the remarks suggested possible US action in Colombia, Trump replied, “Sounds good to me.”

Petro responded in a lengthy post on X, defending his administration’s record and highlighting what he described as the largest cocaine seizure in history. He rejected Trump’s accusations, saying he was neither illegitimate nor involved in drug trafficking, and said his only assets were his family home and his salary.

Petro also said his government has authorized targeted bombings against armed groups linked to drugs, while respecting humanitarian law. However, cocaine production in Colombia has reached record levels, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Later, Petro said he would personally defend Colombia if necessary, despite having previously sworn never to take up arms again. Relations between Petro and the Trump administration have been strained, with Petro’s US visa reportedly canceled last year after he urged US soldiers to disobey orders.

Cuba

Trump said on Sunday that military intervention in Cuba was unnecessary, claiming the country was “ready to fall.”

“I don’t think we need any action,” he said. “It looks like it’s going down.” He added that Cuba had lost a major source of income following the collapse of Venezuelan oil support.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Cuban government as “a huge problem,” warning that officials in Havana should be concerned about their future.

At a rally outside the US Embassy in Havana, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel vowed that Cuba would not abandon its alliance with Venezuela, saying the country was prepared to resist at a heavy cost.

Mexico

Trump again accused Mexico of failing to adequately confront drug cartels, saying drugs were “pouring” across the border and warning that the United States would “have to do something.” He described the cartels as “very strong” and said Mexico needed to “get their act together.”

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had asked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum whether she wanted US military assistance to fight the cartels.

Sheinbaum rejected the idea, reiterating Mexico’s opposition to US intervention in Venezuela and emphasizing her country’s long-standing principle of non-interference.

“Mexico categorically rejects intervention in the internal affairs of other countries,” she said. She also defended Mexico’s cooperation with the United States on drug control, particularly efforts to stop fentanyl from reaching young people.

Sheinbaum dismissed the likelihood of US military action on Mexican soil, saying she did not believe Washington was seriously considering such a move.

Iran

Trump also renewed warnings toward Iran amid ongoing anti-government protests, now in their second week.

“If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump said on Sunday. He added that if peaceful protesters were killed, the US was “locked and loaded.”

An Iranian human rights group estimated that at least 16 people have been killed so far, though the figure could not be independently verified.

Trump also warned Iran against rebuilding its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, saying the US would respond forcefully if Tehran resumed such activities. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded by saying the country would not yield to its enemies and called for protesters to be dealt with firmly.

The warnings come months after US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities during Israel’s brief war with Iran, an attack that effectively ended stalled US-Iran talks over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.