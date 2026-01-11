Fubara breaks silence, calls for calm

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for calm in the state amidst the ongoing impeachment proceeding initiated by the State House of Assembly against him and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

Fubara made the call during a church service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at St Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

The Governor urged residents of the state to remain calm in the face of the threats by the lawmakers, assuring residents that everything would be fine.

Fubara explained that his decision to remain silent in the face of distractions was deliberate, noting that he draws strength from his faith in God.

The Governor, who recalled his remarks at the New Year banquet held at Government House, stressed that “dogs bark when they do not understand.”

Fubara, in a few words, said: “I said something that dogs bark when they don’t understand. Now, see, a lot of you don’t understand, and that’s the reason why I don’t shout, I don’t complain. I know what I have.

“I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God. So, I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for these dear states, and we’ll get it by the special name of God.”

However, the Deputy Governor, Odu, in her remarks, commended attendees for their presence at the church service to mark the event.

Odu urged everyone to maintain good conduct, in line with the admonition of the Dean of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Blessing Eyinda, who stressed during his sermon that every action would be remembered at one time or another.

She also appealed to the people to continue upholding the administration in prayers, describing such support as the pillar sustaining the government.