FG commissions CCTV centre for 2nd Niger Bridge 

2nd Niger Bridge

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Federal Government has commissioned a Solar-powered Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Monitoring Centre for the Second Niger Bridge.

Commissioning the facility, Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, described it as a major milestone in President Bola Tinubu’s drive to modernise Nigeria’s road infrastructure and security architecture.

Umahi also inspected the ongoing construction of the Asaba section (section 2A) of Second Niger Bridge bypass road and the rehabilitation of the Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

He said: “Today, Mr President is doing the 17.5-kilometre by two bypass that will divert traffic away from Asaba township. That is what we call the bypass of the Second Niger Bridge, Section 2A”.

He disclosed that the bypass project, valued at N179 billion was redesigned using reinforced concrete pavement with solar streetlights and CCTV infrastructure.

“The job quality is excellent and the progress is quite encouraging,” the minister said, adding that the Federal Government plans to commission the first half of the bypass by April 28.

Umahi also outlined a technology-driven security model for federal highways, anchored on surveillance and rapid response.

According to him, the CCTV monitoring centre at the Second Niger Bridge represents “a microcosm of the macrocosm of the security architecture that Mr President is bringing to all our major roads.”

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aina Adesola thanked the Federal Government for the initiative, describing it as a major boost to policing along the corridor.

In his remarks the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Prof. Epiphany Azinge, commended the Federal Government for the CCTV initiative, saying that the facility would strengthen security and curb vandalism.

“It will enhance the security architecture along Asaba and help prevent crime and vandalisation”, he added.