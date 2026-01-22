Ex-PDP S/West Publicity Secretary, Fadaka resigns from party

— Cites crisis plaguing party

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Ayo Fadaka, has resigned his membership of the party over alleged continued crisis plaguing the party.

Fadaka, in a letter, he personally signed in Akure, the state capital, said that his decision to quit the party was a bitter pill for him to swallow, going by his years of commitment to the party.

The former Director of Media and Publicity of the party in the state, limited that “the opposition party, which used to be the pride of politicians, has been decimated.

Fadaka, in the letter addressed to the Ward 8 Chairman of the party in Akure, which was also copied to the Akure South Local Government and the State and South-West Chairmen of the party, maintained that some people merely saw the party as a meal ticket.

He said “I am writing to notify you of my decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party forthwith.

” This decision did not come lightly; however, it was triggered by the many crises that continue to consume the party.

“The PDP is a victim of ill-bred individuals who unfortunately rose to very lofty heights through it and eventually turned around to stab it mercilessly, characters who are bereft of integrity and depth, yet possess an uncanny ability to shamelessly prosecute an evil agenda to liquidate a party that in its days of glory was regarded as the ‘biggest party in Africa’ from within.

“Aside from this class is another thriving group of “rent-seeking and taking” privileged class, to whom the Party remains a meal ticket and is ever ready, without conscience, to compromise its interest without blinking an eye; no party thrives in such circumstances.

“In summary, the PDP is a victim of its very opportunistic leadership, who merely regards it as a taxi cab that, upon taking them to their desired destination, can be discarded.

Fadaka declared that ” ln view of the above, I have since realised that my seemingly irrevocable commitment to the Party can, after all, be revoked; therefore, my membership of the PDP is hereby terminated. I wish the Party well.”