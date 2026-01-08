Eight killed in four LGs as cultists clash in Benue

By Peter Duru

At least five more persons were reportedly killed on Wednesday in the worsening supremacy clash between rival cult groups in the Wurukum area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, and Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, raising the total number of fatalities from the violence in the last few days to eight.

It was gathered that the rival gang fight, which earlier in the week took place in Otukpo town, where one life was also lost, and Gboko town, where two persons were murdered recently, remains one of the bloodiest in recent times.

Sources have it that the Otukpo and Gboko incidents, which erupted a few days back, also over “control of territory,” on Wednesday spilled into Makurdi and Jato Aka in Kwande LGAs, leading to the death of three persons in Makurdi and two in Jato Aka.

According to an eyewitness, the victims of the Makurdi clash were shot at close range during the separate attacks, which started at about midnight on Wednesday and “those killed were a young man who goes by the name Mr. Hundred, who was shot opposite the Wurukum Mosque.

“Also shot within the same time was

Mr. Martins Dagba, also known as ‘Wonder,’ who was killed beside Solace Hotels, and Mr. Aondoaseer Yisa, who also goes by the name ‘Poka.’ He was shot on Usman Street, all in the Wurukum area of Makurdi town.

“After shooting them, their attackers vanished into thin air. We learned there were earlier separate fights in Gboko and Otukpo, also. Human life is worth nothing to those behind these clashes and killings. This is sad,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Makurdi LGA, Mr. Joseph Keffi, strongly condemned what he termed the “senseless killing of three persons by unknown cult groups at Wurukum in Walomayo Council Ward of Makurdi LGA.”

The Chairman, in a statement by his Media Aide, Nathaniel Mayorofmbawa, decried the development while addressing communities within the area through his Special Adviser on Security and Political Matters, Mr. Mark Terhide.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families and communities mourning their loved ones, the Chairman assured them of the Council’s firm commitment to ensuring peace within the region.

He reiterated that his administration “is working closely with security agencies and stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at strengthening security across the Local Government.”

He further emphasized his commitment to rebuilding communities, enhancing security, and promoting sustainable development across the local government.

He urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies, stressing that community collaboration remains critical in defeating criminal elements and entrenching lasting peace across the LGA.

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, said the command was on top of the situation with several arrests made already.

Confirming the clash in Jato Aka, Edet disclosed in a statement that the operatives at Jato Aka Division of the Command, on Wednesday morning at about 10:30am, “responded to a violent clash between rival cult groups known as Red and Black.

“The clash resulted in the death of two male persons, while other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.”

She explained that the intervention led to the arrest of eight suspects, including Adebo Mvaater, Pineter Akurayati, Daniel Ese, Samuel Kwaghzer, Isaac Iorapul, Terungwa Tertese, Aondonenge Aper, and Ternenge Aondokura, while others fled.

Edet disclosed that the operation also led to the recovery of one locally fabricated pistol, one expended cartridge, two axes and two machetes while efforts were on to arrest other fleeing suspects involved in the violence.

“We are already on top of the situation; several arrests have been made, and they will be charged in court and prosecuted. The Commissioner of Police remains resolute in his determination to eradicate cultism and all forms of criminality across the state,” she said.

Vanguard News