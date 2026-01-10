Defence minister warns supporters of bandits, kidnappers, insurgents to stop

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), has warned Nigerians and all those who are still supporting terrorists, bandits, insurgents and criminal elements to stop forthwith, as President Bola Tinubu has given security agencies the go-ahead to go after them.

“I call on all Nigerians to continue to support the armed forces and security agencies and work for peace. To those that are still supporting those bandits, criminals, insurgents, terrorists, they should stop because they say the friend of a thief is a thief. For us, if we get to the battlefield and you are among them, then whatever happens to them happens to you. And it’s important, again, for those good Nigerians to provide necessary information,” he said.

The minister spoke on Saturday as the special guest of honour at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2026 Golf Tournament to commemorate the celebration at the TYB Golf Resort and Country Club, Yar’adua barracks.

He said the nation is using the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day to celebrate those who are still serving and those who have died, and assured Nigerians of the commitment of their forces to enduring peace and stability in the country.

“The significance is for them, the armed forces, to ensure that they’re not forgotten, that we appreciate all the sacrifices they’ve been making, including the families of those who have passed on.

“And for us, it’s to encourage them that Nigerians love their own forces, and moving together, we will succeed.

“You can see that the president has consistently stood up for the armed forces, supported the armed forces, encouraged us in this regard,” he said.

Chef of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, noted that “President Tinubu has given us a mandate for the armed forces to ensure that there is peace in Nigeria.”

He urged Nigerians to “as quickly as you see something, say something, so that action should be taken. And the armed forces are always ready to react.”

“I want to also thank Nigerians for their support over time. And like it’s always said, security is everybody’s business. So I want Nigerians to understand the fact that they need to support their armed forces to make Nigeria safer.

“To the armed forces, we appreciate what they’ve done and what they’re doing. But we need more support so that we can achieve the mandate given to us.

“I always appreciate them for every opportunity I have because it’s not easy to go out there sacrificing your life for others to live. So we appreciate them and we do everything to make things better for them. That’s what I’m out to do generally,” he said.

Earlier, Captain of the TYB Golf Club, Brig.-Gen. Nichols Ashinze said the event is one of many lined up for this year’s Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

He said over 100 golfers are participating in the tournament.