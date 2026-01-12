Court remands 52 over Ekpoma protest

The protesters that were detained.

A Benin High Court on Monday ordered 52 persons remanded at Ubiaja Correctional Centre over last Saturday’s protest in Ekpoma, Esan-West LGA, Edo.

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Some Ambrose Alli University students were among those arrested and remanded following the violent protest in Ekpoma.

The suspects were arraigned through an Exparte Motion filed by Police Counsel, Polycap Odion, but journalists were denied access to the courtroom.

Presiding Judge, Justice Williams Aziegbemi, said he lacked jurisdiction and advised defence lawyers to file bail applications at Ubiaja High Court.

He remanded the suspects to Ubiaja Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to Febryary 26 for hearing.

Edo Police spokesman Eno Ikoedem said the suspects were arrested for engaging in violent protest.

Many defendants claimed they were abducted from their homes overnight or early Sunday morning and taken directly to the Police command in Benin.

A man, Abdulsalam, said his two sons never participated in the protest, while a mother said her son was taking clothes to a dry cleaner.

Some lawyers expressed shock that charges of malicious damage and armed robbery were filed against the suspects.

Counsel, Wisdom Isaac, said: “Nobody made complaints against the suspects, yet they are arraigned and remanded.”

Vanguard News