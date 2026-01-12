US revokes 100,000 visas

The United States, US, government says it has revoked more than 100,000 visas within the past one year of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

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This is contained in a statement posted by the U.S. State Department on its official X handle on Monday.

It explained that the visa revocation affected about 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised work permits.

The State Department described the decision as a broad crackdown targeting foreign nationals with criminal records or legal violations.

“The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty.

“We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” State Department spokesman, Tommy Pigott said.

He said that “thousands” of the visas were revoked over crimes, which included assault and drunk driving.

Piggot further said that the visa revocations were part of a wider campaign of mass deportations, carried out aggressively through a surge of federal agents.

The Trump administration has also tightened vetting for visas, including moving to screen social media postings of visitors, it added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Donald Trump took over office for his second term on an anti-migrant platform on Jan. 20, 2025.

According to figures from the Department of Homeland Security, the Trump administration has deported more than 605,000 people, while 2.5 million others are left on their own.

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, recently rationalised the revocation of visas from students who protested against Israel.

He emphasised that the country’s law allows it to block entry to foreigners who are seen as going against U.S. foreign policy.

Vanguard News