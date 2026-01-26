The Obidient Movement has rejected claims that it promotes divisive rhetoric within the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying such allegations stem from fear of accountability among political leaders.

The group was reacting to comments by the ADC’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, who, during a live audio conversation on X (formerly Twitter), warned supporters of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, against what he described as divisive messaging ahead of the party’s June primaries.

“Those shouting ‘Peter Obi or nothing’ are not helping him; they preach division, limit outreach and harden positions needed for victory across regions and supporters,” Abdullahi had said.

His remarks triggered backlash from members of the Obidient Movement, many of whom took to X to accuse the ADC leadership of pushing a narrative aimed at weakening their influence within the coalition.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the Obidient Movement said describing the group as “divisive” fundamentally misrepresents its origins and purpose.

The statement, titled “Calling Obidients ‘Divisive’ Is What Politicians Do When They Fear Accountability,” said the movement did not arise from extremism or intolerance.

“Obidients did not emerge out of extremism or intolerance. The movement arose from years of poor governance, worsening poverty, institutional decay, and a political system that consistently shut out ordinary Nigerians,” the group said.

It added that millions of Nigerians, particularly young people, became politically active not to divide the country, but because they were “tired of recycled leadership and empty promises.”

On its participation in the ADC coalition, the movement stressed that joining a coalition does not mean surrendering critical voices.

“The participation of Obidients in the ADC coalition follows this same logic. Coalitions are meant to aggregate ideas, encourage debate, and build broader alternatives. Joining a coalition does not require silence or blind loyalty,” the statement said.

“On the contrary, it demands active engagement, accountability, and scrutiny. A coalition that fears questioning voices is not one prepared to govern a complex society like Nigeria.”

The group also defended the passion of its supporters, arguing that vocal political engagement is a feature of democratic reform movements, not a threat to unity.

“Passion in politics is not a crime. In every functioning democracy, reform-driven movements are vocal because they are motivated by conviction rather than patronage,” it said.

The Obidient Movement rejected portrayals of its members as a rigid bloc, describing them as Nigerians from diverse backgrounds united by demands for transparency and competent leadership.

“It is also misleading to portray the Obidient movement as a single, rigid bloc. Obidients are professionals, traders, students, civil servants, and Nigerians across regions and religions, united by simple demands for transparency, competence, and accountable leadership,” the statement said.

The group further dismissed claims that Obidients could harm the coalition’s electoral chances, insisting that elections are won through organisation and credibility, not by silencing engaged supporters.

“Elections are not won or lost because supporters speak loudly online. They are determined by organisation, alliances, credibility, and leadership. Blaming engaged citizens for political failure is an easy distraction from the harder work of governance,” it added.

Vanguard News