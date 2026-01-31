Civil War: 56 years after, Igbo nation begins annual thanksgiving today

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

Fifty-Six years after the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War that claimed an estimated three million lives on both sides, the Igbo Nation will begin an annual adoration and thanksgiving to God for surviving the war, today, January 31.

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Organised by Igbo Christian fathers and leaders in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nzuko Ummuna, Anya Ndigbo and Njenje Media, church services will be held simultaneously across Igbo communities worldwide.

Themed “Igbo Day of Adoration and Thanksgiving,” the event is described as a sacred moment for healing, reflection, and collective redirection for the Igbo people.

Outlining the importance of the event, religious leaders in Enugu have called for spiritual renewal, unity, and a return to God.

In an interview with Njenje Media, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev Sostenes Eze, said the day of adoration represents an opportunity for deep reflection, reconciliation, and renewed faith in God’s purpose. He highlighted the repeated challenges faced by the Igbo people across the country, noting that their survival in the face of adversity is evidence of divine favour. The event is a gratitude for God’s deliverance from the terrible civil war that began in 1967 and ended in 1970, which was planned to exterminate the Igbo race completely, he added.

“Every last Saturday of January, the entire Igbo race globally is encouraged to dedicate the day to thanking and worshiping God. This is a completely religious, Christian movement not a political one. The inspiration for this day comes from Noah’s act of offering sacrifice and worship to God after being saved from the flood, seeing it as a godly principle. “Despite ongoing oppressions, denials of rights, and destruction of properties, God has kept the Igbo people waxing strong.” The leaders believe that coming together to worship God will improve their unity, direction, purpose, and love for one another and humanity.

Also speaking, Bishop Obi Onubogu reflected on the painful memories of the Nigerian civil war, which he personally witnessed. He emphasized that the day of adoration provides a solemn opportunity for healing, forgiveness, and a collective return to moral and spiritual values. He stressed that the Igbo people survived solely by God’s mercy, and the day is chosen for gratitude over bitterness.

Emeritus Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Enugu, Amos Madu, stated that the survival of the Igbo nation is a miracle of its own, and the initiative is long overdue. He explained that the Igbo nation missed God’s blessing after the civil war because they failed to show gratitude, leading to years of suffering. “This initiative is a great opportunity to come together and thank God for saving the nation.

Professor Eze Ituma emphasized that the programme transcends denominational boundaries, serving as a unifying spiritual platform for Igbo Christians to pray collectively for the land, its leaders, and future generations. “The Igbo race was once emasculated and ready to be exterminated. Coming together to appreciate God will bring God closer to them and enable them to see themselves as one, enhancing respect, value, and love for themselves. It is also a time to remember fallen heroes and brothers,” he added.

The clerics urged everyone to participate actively, stressing that genuine spiritual revival is vital for social transformation, ethical leadership, and sustainable development.

Vanguard News