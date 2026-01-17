Burna Boy, Davido snub the awards show

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Top Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Davido were missing at the AFRIMA Awards despite being major winners and headliners.

Burna Boy won Album of the Year, but didn’t show up to collect his award just as Davido was conspicuously absent at the awards show for reasons best known to him. It was obvious that many fans from other African countries looked forward to beholding them on stage, but were disappointed when they couldn’t show up at the event.

However, other African music stars like Phyno, Shallipopi, Ghana’s Wendy Shay, Yemi Alade stepped up, making the night unforgettable. The night was also punctuated by electrifying performances, including a notable reunion between Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Nigeria’s Mr P, who performed their 2025 collaboration “ODO”, blending Afrobeats and dancehall influences in a celebration of cross-cultural unity. Seyi Vibez and Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba also pulled up a surprise performance at the ceremony as well as Bright Chimezie, known for his influential music style called Zigima Sound.