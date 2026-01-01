Chelsea sack Enzo Maresca

Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea Football Club have announced the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca, ending his tenure less than two years after he took charge.

The club confirmed the decision in a statement issued on Thursday, saying both parties agreed to part ways in the best interest of the team as the season enters a decisive phase.

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” the statement read.

“During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.”

The club concluded by wishing Maresca well in his future endeavours.

Maresca joined Chelsea after winning the English Championship title with Leicester in 2024.

The club is expected to name a new manager ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.