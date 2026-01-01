Bombed Police Station: We’ll fish out perpetrators, Aiyedatiwa vows

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has vowed to apprehend and bring to justice the bandits that attacked and bombed the divisional police station in Ipele, Owo council area of the state.

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This is coming as reports had it that the attack and bombing of the police facility was masterminded by some terrorists with the intention of freeing some of their colleagues, reportedly arrested and detained in the police station.

Recall that about 30 suspected bandits riding on motorcycles attacked and bombed the Divisional Police Station at Ipele, in Owo Local Government Area of the state, on the eve of the new year.

Meanwhile, the state governor has summoned an emergency security council meeting in the state.

The meeting is presently in progress in Akure, the state capital.

Both the state police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, and the AIG, Zone 17, Ajani Omolabi, have visited the bombed divisional police station to assess the situation.

Reacting to the attack, the governor, through his Special Adviser on Communication & Strategy, Allen Sowore, directed that all security formations across the state be placed on red alert to forestall any further security breach.

He said that after the dastardly attack, “Security agencies in the state swiftly swung into action, forcing the assailants to flee.

” The proactive and coordinated response of the security agencies has since brought the security situation under firm control while significantly reducing the extent of the damage.

“Following a thorough assessment, the Ondo State Government can confirm that only the police facility was affected.

“No church was attacked, and no life was lost during the incident.

Allen said that ” calm has since returned to the community, as security agencies have taken charge of the area and are currently on the trail of the fleeing assailants.

Sowore said that the Ondo State Government reassures residents of Ipele and the entire state of their safety and urges them to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, while security agencies intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Vanguard News