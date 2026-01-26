Bimbo Ademoye relieved as YouTube copyright dispute ends in her favour

By Enitan Abdultawab

Actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has expressed gratitude and relief after a lengthy copyright dispute involving her YouTube film Where Love Lives was resolved in her favour.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, Ademoye thanked her mother, close friends, her creative team, and her loyal online supporters, whom she affectionately calls her “cyber family”, for standing by her throughout the ordeal and helping to report the infringing content until it was taken down.

She wrote, “God don’t play about me, that’s how I know he’s real. I want to say a very big thank you to my mother @uduakisong1 for not resting till the issue was resolved. I love you forever mom. To @ugoccie and her team, thank you for standing by me and helping out. @sir.fela thank you for always helping to make sure things are resolved.

“And most importantly! to my Amazing cyber family! Haa you guys, una no dey carry me play o. You guys reported Emmanuel Davies till the song got taken down on all platforms. I’m kicking my feet in the air like a little child . It’s giving play with her and you’d incure the watch of her cyber family. I love you guys so much”.

According to the actress, the dispute arose after an individual operating under a fake name, Emmanuel Davies, falsely claimed ownership of a song featured in the film.

Despite Ademoye owning the track with the full consent of the original artist, the song was allegedly uploaded to digital platforms such as Spotify under the impostor’s name, leading to a copyright strike on her YouTube channel.

The false claim resulted in the demonetisation of Where Love Lives, a December 2025 release that stars Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Nwosu, and Osas Ighodaro, and had already attracted millions of views. Revenue from the film was reportedly diverted during the period of the dispute.

Ademoye had earlier spoken out about the issue, describing it as emotionally draining and revealing that it left her in tears. She also threatened legal action while demanding the immediate removal of the fraudulent claim.

With the issue now resolved, the actress said she was overwhelmed by the support she received, noting that the encouragement from fans and well-wishers played a major role in helping her through the experience.

Vanguard News