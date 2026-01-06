Anthony Joshua considers retirement after surviving fatal car crash

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is weighing the possibility of retiring from professional boxing following a fatal car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends and key members of his team.

According to a report by The Punch, Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua, disclosed that the 36-year-old boxer privately informed his family of the decision in the aftermath of the accident, which occurred last week near Lagos.

In an interview with the newspaper on Monday, Adedamola said the boxer’s decision brought a sense of relief to relatives who have long struggled with the emotional toll of his career.

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally,” he said.

He added that watching Joshua fight had become increasingly distressing for the family.

“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us,” he said, confirming that Joshua had communicated his intention directly to the family.

The crash claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, both long-time members of Joshua’s boxing camp. Ghami served as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was his personal trainer.

The pair were travelling with Joshua in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Joshua was rescued from the wreckage and taken to hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Ghami and Ayodele were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the tragedy, Joshua pledged to support the families of the deceased for life. He broke his public silence on Sunday with an Instagram post showing him with the bereaved relatives, captioned “My Brothers Keeper,” accompanied by heart emojis and a military helmet symbol.

Joshua attended an emotional funeral service for the two men at the London Central Mosque on Sunday, where mourners gathered as the Janaza prayers were observed before burial rites continued later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has charged the driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Kayode, with causing death by dangerous driving and related offences. The case, which Kayode has denied, has been adjourned until January 20.

Joshua, born in Watford to Nigerian parents, had been on holiday in Nigeria after his December 19 knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami.

Vanguard News