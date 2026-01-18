Anambra, UNICEF target over 2m children for measles, rubella vaccination

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), is targeting over 2 million children for vaccination against measles and rubella diseases during the February 4 – 15, 2026 exercise in the state.

The exercise, which will target children between the ages of mine months and 14 years, will take place in 330 venues, including public schools, markets and churches.

At the stakeholders meeting in Awka ahead of the immunization exercise, the Executive Secretary of of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mrs. Chisom Uchem assured parents and caregivers of the safety and effectiveness of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccines.

According to her, the exercise would be carried out strictly by trained and licensed health practitioners, adding that the vaccines are free, safe and effective.

“We were all vaccinated as children and we are alive today. We cannot give our children what is harmful to them because their health is our priority,” Uchem said.

The UNICEF Social and Behaviour Change Consultant, Mr. Victor James said the health and well-being of children remained the top priority for the organization.

“It is not proper that any child should be affected by measles or rubella when we have the knowledge and means to prevent such diseases. We, therefore, urge stakeholders to ensure that no child is missed during the exercise” he said.

A Paediatrician at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Dr. Mary Queen Uju observed that non-immunisation could lead to increased disease outbreaks and higher mortality rates.

She said: “Vaccines stimulate the body to build immunity without causing illness. The more people are vaccinated, the more their immunity is boosted, and the fewer people are vaccinated, the more diseases spread.

” Immunization prevents about five million deaths every year and lack of immunization increases the risk of outbreaks and preventable diseases.

“Therefore, sustained vaccination of eligible children, alongside strong community and government commitment, remained the way forward”.

The State Health Educator, Mrs Uju Onwuegbuzina, said the health teams would visit healthcare facilities, churches, schools and mosques to ensure comprehensive and coordinated coverage ahead of the exercise.

“We will not wait for mothers to bring their children to primary healthcare centres. Our teams will go to markets, motor parks, churches, schools and other places where children gather to sensitize them.

“We have also made arrangements, including hiring boats, to reach riverine and hard-to-reach communities,” she said.