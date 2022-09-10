By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, declared Tuesday September 13, 2022 as sit-at-home.

The pro-Biafra, group said the sit-at-home has become necessary following the appearance of it’s leader in Court in continuation of his on going case with the Federal government of Nigeria.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “IPoB declares Tuesday 13th September 2022 sit-at-home”said that all parts of Biafraland will completely be locked down on that day.

IPoB’s statement read “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, under the command and leadership of our indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to announce to the general public especially Biafrans that Tuesday 13th of September has been declared a day of civil action in the form of sit-at-home in Biafra Land.”

“The Tuesday 13th September, 2022 civil action is very important for two reasons:

First, Our leader’s Appeal Court hearing that was supposed to be on October 11th, has been brought forward to 13th September, 2022.

“As usual we call on Biafrans and lovers of freedom to demonstrate our solidarity with our leader who is bearing our yoke in detention for over a year now. IPoB never issued a new directives to Biafrans, but is simply implementing an existing order to lock down Biafra land any day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, will appear in Court at Abuja.

“It was based on such agreement with our leader that informed the suspension of the initial Mondays sit-at-home declared by IPoB leadership in August of 2021. It is imperative that our people understand this and go about their daily work and businesses on Monday and get prepared for Tuesday the 13th of September 2022 because Biafraland will be completely locked down.

“Secondly, it has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra that Governor Hope Uzodimma led government of Imo State has decided to insult the memories of our gallant men and women and of the youths his government in collaboration with the Nigerian terrorists in Army, Police and DSS uniform have been eliminating, by inviting President Mhammadu Buhari to Oweeri the Imo State capital Tuesday the 13th of September 2022, the very same day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in Court. What an effrontery and insult upon the land of Biafra and the people of Biafra.

“There shall be a ,total lock down of the whole of Biafraland on Tuesday the 13th of September 2022. Buhari cannot be coming to Imo State while he continues to detain our leader Mazi Nnamdi in the DSS custody.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally because he committed no crime known to law. We must warn women group, the clergy men and women, Traditional rulers, President Geberal and others who may be contemplating going to Owerri on Tuesday the 13th of September to join in this dance of shame being planned by the Imo State government.

We want the people supporting the man occupying Ikonso House Oweeri to advise themselves properly or be ready to contend with the spirit of our ancestors, our heroes and heroines and the spirit that own and guard Biafraland. If you are in support of Buhari detaining the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, then go to Oweeri on Tuesday the 13th day of September and welcome Buhari.

“IPOB want to remind all of you that have sold your conscience and are contemplating joining our enemies to come and mock our people and further desecrate our land that as IPOB ensured that Uzodinma did not set his foot in the UK, so we shall ensure that you will not set your cursed feet in your village or town again if you are found among the clowns in that Oweeri circus.

“We therefore, expect all markets, schools, banks, businesses and companies including police stations in Biafra Land to be under lock and key next week Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in solidarity with our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB members are peaceful. We don’t enforce sit-at-home, nevertheless we wouldn’t tolerate people flouting IPoB leadership directives. Therefore, everyone in Biafran territory must adhere to this civil action in the form of sit-at-home on Tuesday 13th September 2022. Biafrans are not known to be cowards because we stand without fear before our enemies. Almighty creator, Chukwuokike Abiama, will bless us all for abiding to this clarion call.”

RELATED NEWS