Alleged medical negligence: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Chimamanda Adichie’s son’s death

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the alleged medical negligence that reportedly led to the death of Nkanu, the son of renowned Nigerian author, Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, at a private healthcare facility in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the directive through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), following public concern generated by Ms. Adichie’s account of the tragic incident, which occurred on January 6.

In a press statement signed by the Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Lagos Stateexpressed deep condolences to the grieving family, describing the loss of a child as “a profound tragedy.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, we commiserate sincerely with Ms. Chimamanda Adichie and her family over this painful and irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time,” the statement read.

The government reaffirmed its zero tolerance for medical negligence and unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the state.

“Lagos State Government places the highest value on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the State,” the statement added.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, HEFAMAA has already commenced investigation into the matter and has visited the facility involved.

“The Governor has directed HEFAMAA to immediately commence a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a view to unraveling the immediate and remote causes of the death,” Ogunyemi said.

She explained that the investigation would involve a detailed review of clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the responsibilities of all parties connected to the case.

HEFAMAA, she noted, would also collaborate with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other regulatory bodies to ensure credibility and professionalism in the process.

“The Agency will work in close collaboration with the MDCN and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure a holistic, credible, and professional review process,” she stated.

The government assured Lagos residents that the findings of the investigation would be made public.“Findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as the process is concluded, in the interest of transparency and public accountability,” Ogunyemi said.

She warned that any health facility or professional found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

“Any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, professional misconduct, or regulatory violations will face the full wrath of the law, in accordance with existing legal and regulatory frameworks,” the statement declared.

While urging the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, the state government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights, safety, and health of all residents.

“Lagos State remains committed to continuously strengthening oversight of medical practice to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents,” Ogunyemi said.

The government extended its condolences to Ms. Adichie and her family, assuring them that justice and due process would not be compromised.