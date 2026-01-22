Natasha: Akpabio heads to Supreme Court

File image of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio (left) and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The legal and political battle over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has intensified, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio taking the matter to the Supreme Court to challenge earlier appellate court proceedings.

Court documents sighted in Abuja on Wednesday revealed that Akpabio has filed a motion before the apex court seeking to regularise and sustain his appeal against last year’s Senate decision to suspend Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central).

The dispute has continued to generate national debate, raising critical questions about legislative discipline, constitutional rights and the limits of parliamentary authority.

The suit, filed at the Supreme Court in Abuja, lists Senator Akpabio as the appellant, while the respondents include Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen.

The controversy originated from a Senate plenary session in February 2025, during which Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan raised issues relating to parliamentary privilege and alleged procedural irregularities. The matter was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, a process that culminated in her suspension from legislative activities.

Challenging the disciplinary action, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that her suspension violated her constitutional right to fair hearing and contravened relevant provisions of the Senate Standing Orders.

In a judgment delivered on July 4, 2025, the trial court examined fundamental issues bordering on parliamentary privilege, internal legislative procedures and the extent of judicial intervention in legislative affairs.

Following developments at the Court of Appeal, Senator Akpabio has now escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of time to apply for leave to appeal on grounds of mixed law and fact. He is also asking the court to deem his notice of appeal and brief of argument as properly filed and served.

In the application, brought pursuant to the Supreme Court Rules, the Supreme Court Act and relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the appellant argued that the appeal raises substantial constitutional and procedural questions deserving the attention of the apex court.

He contended that the Senate acted within its powers under Section 60 of the Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to regulate its own procedure. Akpabio’s legal team also argued that the presiding officer of the Senate is not mandatorily required to rule immediately on every point of privilege raised and that the Senate’s internal disciplinary mechanisms were lawfully activated in response to what it described as disorderly conduct during plenary.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, has consistently maintained that her suspension was unlawful, excessive and carried out in violation of her right to fair hearing. She argued that the Senate failed to comply with its own Standing Orders before referring her to the ethics committee and imposing sanctions, thereby denying her a fair opportunity to defend herself.

Her legal counsel confirmed receipt of the Supreme Court processes, which were served on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. According to her legal team, the filing of the appeal at the Supreme Court has effectively placed the matter before all parties for full legal contest.

The case also involves a related contempt proceeding arising from a social media post made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan during the pendency of the suit. The Federal High Court had ruled that the post violated a subsisting restraining order, imposing a fine and ordering a public apology.

The senator has also challenged that ruling on appeal, arguing that the alleged contempt was ex facie curiae and criminal in nature, requiring strict compliance with statutory procedures.

Legal observers say the Supreme Court’s eventual decision could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, particularly in clarifying the boundaries between legislative autonomy and judicial oversight, as well as the extent to which internal parliamentary disciplinary actions can be subjected to judicial review when constitutional breaches are alleged.