Again, KWAM1 writes Abiodun, calls for nullification of Awujale nomination meeting

Kwam1

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM1, has again written to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, alleging his exclusion from the ongoing process to select the next Awujale of Ijebuland and calling for the nullification of the nomination exercise to avert protracted litigation.

In the latest letter dated January 14, 2026, sighted on Friday, the musician, through his lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu, urged the governor to declare the Fusengbuwa Ruling House nomination meeting held on Monday, January 12, 2026, null and void for allegedly violating provisions of the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021.

Ayinde faulted what he described as the “imposition of a delegate system” and the alleged physical exclusion of some members of the ruling house by a faction from participating in the nomination meeting.

According to him, the development amounted to an arbitrary and ultra vires exercise of authority, which undermined the statutory responsibility of the ruling house to conduct an open, inclusive and transparent nomination process.

He noted that following the demise of the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, it was the turn of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to present candidates for the revered stool.

The musician disclosed that the Secretary of Ijebu Ode Local Government, in a letter with reference number 10LJ584/11/34 dated January 6, 2026, directed members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to convene a statutory meeting for the nomination of candidates, in line with the customary laws of Ijebuland and the chieftaincy regulations of Ogun State.

However, Ayinde alleged that the exercise was compromised.

He stated: “On January 12, 2026, at Bisrod Hotel, Ijebu Ode, the designated venue for the nomination exercise, our client and several other eligible members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House were deliberately excluded and prevented from entering the venue.

“Heavily armed security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Police, were stationed at the venue and allegedly used to disenfranchise legitimate members.

“Entry was restricted through the issuance of special cards to purported ‘delegates’ selected by a faction within the ruling house. This delegate system was unilaterally introduced and never agreed to by our client or other excluded members, who insist on their right to participate directly in the statutory meeting.”

Ayinde, who is also the Olori Omooba of Ijebuland, insisted that the nomination exercise conducted without the full and free participation of all eligible members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was “procedurally defective, unlawful and consequently null and void.”

In the interest of justice, peace and the preservation of the sanctity of traditional institutions, he urged the governor to declare the January 12 nomination exercise “null, void and of no effect whatsoever,” and to order a fresh, transparent and inclusive nomination meeting.

The law firm also requested that all eligible members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House be allowed to participate in any fresh exercise without inhibition or discrimination.

Meanwhile, 95 contestants; comprising 94 princes and one princess from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House reportedly emerged from the nomination meeting held at Bisrod Hall, GRA, Ijebu Ode.

The exercise was presided over by the Chairman of the ruling house, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi; his deputy, Prince Adedokun Ajidagba; and the Vice Chairman, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, with the Secretary to the Ijebu Ode Local Government, Abiodun Oke, and other officials in attendance as observers.

The selection of a new Awujale has continued to generate widespread interest, with Ayinde openly declaring his intention to vie for the throne.

However, the Fusengbuwa family had earlier stated that the musician was not a member of the ruling house and was therefore not qualified to participate in the process.

Ayinde had also approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu Ode, seeking an interim injunction restraining the governor and six others from proceeding with the selection process. The court declined the application, describing it as lacking merit, after which the suit was withdrawn by the musician without explanation.

In an earlier letter dated January 8, 2026, also written to Governor Abiodun, Ayinde had criticised the adoption of a delegate system, arguing that fixing the nomination for January 12 while scheduling the selection of delegates for January 10 was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise interested members of the ruling house.