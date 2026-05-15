Lagos 2027: Meet leading governorship aspirants Hamzat, SMA Gold

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it will conduct direct primary elections in all 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, ahead of the 2026 election cycle, including preparations for Lagos 2027.

In a formal notification to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and party members nationwide, the APC leadership made it clear that there will be no room for consensus candidacy, emphasizing a commitment to transparency and internal democracy.

According to the released timetable, the party’s primaries will hold as follows: Presidential Primaries: May 15–16, 2026, House of Representatives Primaries: May 18, 2026, Senate Primaries: May 20, 2026, State House of Assembly Primaries: May 21, 2026 and Governorship Primaries: May 23, 2026.

The party assured all aspirants of a level playing field, noting that every member will have the opportunity to participate directly.

Ahead of the primaries, President Bola Tinubu, who is the national leader of the party had appealed to aspirants and party faithful to respect the internal democracy to reign supreme during the exercise inorder to prevent unnecessary frictions that could be inimical to the party’s chances ahead 2027 general polls.

Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat governorship ambition received a significant boost as the leadership of the State Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, expressed their support for his candidacy in 2027 poll in Lagos.

This comes following earlier endorsements from various stakeholders, including; President Tinubu, the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Lagos APC, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with another APC aspirant, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, withdrawing from the race to support the consensus candidate, and former Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode congratulatory message on his emergence as the party consensus candidate.

APC state Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and other party chieftains had since endorsed his bid, while a couple of agencies such as; “Waste Managers” the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) declared their support for Hamzat.

Hamzat, had earlier picked the nomination form, which was purchased by the leadership of GAC, the highest decision-making organ of the APC in the State following earlier endorsement by the council, led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

Also, leaders and members of the APC, in Lagos State endorsed the nomination form of ahead of the governorship primary for the 2027 governorship elections.

The nomination form was subsequently signed by 120 bona-fide leaders and members of the ruling APC across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDA, of the State in line with guidelines.

Why describing his governorship ambition as “audacious,” Hamzat expressed confidence that his experience as Deputy Governor has prepared him for the task ahead.

He continued: “Nobody is ready because the assignment is audacious. But what I have is experience. Having served as Deputy Governor of Lagos under Governor Sanwo-Olu, I’ve learned a lot. I know the room. I know where the kitchen is.

“You know, if you want to cook for people and you don’t know the kitchen, doesn’t matter how good a chef you are, you must know the kitchen.

“So, with God’s blessings and the support of all my fathers here, I really don’t have any fear,” he added.

Hamzat’s strategic solemn rise to succeed Sanwo-Olu

It is no longer a speculation on who is likely to succeed incumbent Sanwo-Olu in Lagos following defining endorsements by the stakeholders. Within the powerful inner circle of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, the custodians of continuity and arbiters of succession, the consensus decision has been firmly sealed on Hamzat. What once lived in the realm of conjecture has now crystallized into a certainty.

Barring any unforeseen, unplanned, or earth-shattering disruption, the standard-bearer of the APC in Lagos State has emerged in Hamzat, a man whose journey to this moment has been characterized not by noise but by discipline, a dint of systemic quiet work.

The path is clear. The momentum is real. The moment is his. At 61, heading to hit 62, Dr. Hamzat, represents a political technocrat with intellectual weight and administrative precision, a patient strategist in a space where ambition often roars.

Hamzat, twice, at various crossroads, suspended his own gubernatorial aspirations, allowing others to ascend in what analysts best described as a deliberate stoop to conquer, an understanding that in Lagos, timing is everything, and loyalty is never forgotten.

The aspirant ambition is also considered as payback time based on the crucial role of his father in the early political trajectory of President Bola Tinubu. Hamzat late father, Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, was not merely a participant in Lagos politics; he was a force within it.

Legislator, Commissioner for Transportation, party leader, and ultimately a monarch in Ogun State from maternal lineage, Oba Hamzat’s influence cut across governance and tradition.

He was crucial among the early pillars that supported the emergence of Bola Tinubu’s senatorial ambition, a feat that still reverberates within the APC’s current power architecture.

In Lagos, it is believed that legacy does not guarantee power, but it opens doors that others may never even find.

Hamzat has been outstanding on loyalty, experience, and preparedness which counts very much for the office of exalted number one seat in the State.

He is not a stranger to governance; he is a product of it. From his days as commissioner under the Tinubu administration, through his strategic proximity to Babatunde Fashola, both in Lagos and at the federal level, to his current role alongside Sanwo-Olu, his journey reflects over two decades of consistent, high-level public service.

With more than 21 years in governance, across ministries, advisory roles, and executive leadership within Lagos, and beyond it.

Few contenders can match that depth. Fewer still can rival its continuity. Add to this his formidable academic pedigree, culminating in a doctorate earned, not bestowed from a top university abroad and at home, and the portrait becomes unmistakable. Politics is not only about competence, but also about alignment and popular validation.

On zoning alone, Hamzat stands on firm ground. As a son of Lagos West, the most populous senatorial district, his candidacy satisfies longstanding expectations of rotational balance.

On religion also, he aligns with growing calls within the Muslim community for equitable representation at the highest level of state leadership.

Hamzat is, by every measurable standard the best man for the job. The structure is receptive, the narrative is compelling.

For political watchers and analysts, Lagos remains what it has always been, a place where certainty is powerful, but never absolute.

As of press time, there has not been any formidable opponent from opposition parties which seem passive and undecided at the moment on flagbearers even as windows to present candidates for positions in line with the guidelines of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, draws near by the day.

SMA Gold guber bid

Samuel Mauyon Ajose, popularly known as SMA, Gold may not be a household name in political circles, but he’s fast becoming one to watch—especially after reports emerged that he is interested in succeeding incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu against all odds

SMA, a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Lagos, reaffirmed his commitment to the governorship race, dismissing speculations that he may step down ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled for May 21.

The aspirant spoke after a meeting with the Lagos APC State Working Committee (SWC) at the party secretariat on Wednesday, where party leaders assured aspirants of a transparent and credible primary process.

SMA Gold, a prominent name, a seasoned businessman and capable candidate is being championed by various groups in the division to lead the state.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the party would conduct the primary in line with the Electoral Act and directives from the APC national leadership.

He explained that the meeting formed part of ongoing consultations between the party leadership and governorship aspirants seeking the APC ticket for the 2027 election.

According to Ojelabi, the APC remains committed to internal democracy and fairness, stressing that every aspirant would be given equal opportunity during the exercise.

He added that the party had continued to witness intense political engagement across the state, with aspirants meeting party members and stakeholders at the grassroots level in preparation for the primary.

“We are determined to ensure a level playing field for everybody. The process will reflect the democratic ideals of our party,” Ojelabi stated.

The APC chairman also described Ajose as a longstanding member of the progressive family, noting that his visit was aimed at formally notifying the leadership of his governorship ambition.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Ajose expressed satisfaction with the assurances given by the party leadership, saying he was encouraged by the commitment to fairness and inclusiveness.

He maintained that he remained fully in the race and had no intention of withdrawing from the contest.

“We came to interact with our leaders and seek assurances that the process would be credible and transparent. From what we heard today, we are satisfied,” he said.

Ajose further pledged loyalty to the APC, stressing that he would accept the final outcome of the primary election in the spirit of party unity and discipline.

The philanthropist also used the opportunity to reaffirm his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising that his political structure would work towards delivering massive votes for the President in the 2027 general election.

He expressed optimism that the APC would emerge stronger after the governorship primary and retain Lagos State in the next electoral cycle.

He had pledged to support President Bola Tinubu with N1.5 billion for his re-ecletion.

The man SMA Gold

Ajose is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Levitikal Group of Companies, a thriving Nigerian firm with interests spanning construction, luxury real estate, infrastructure, and interior design. Since taking the reins in 2016, he has led the group through a period of rapid growth, innovation, and strategic expansion. Under his leadership, the company has become known for its sleek designs, solid structures, and timely project delivery—qualities that mirror the man at the top.

Politics

With over 15 years of professional experience—more than a decade of that in executive leadership—Ajose has built a reputation for being bold, disciplined, and forward-thinking. He’s not just in the business of erecting buildings; he’s in the business of building visions. He credits his success to three core principles: integrity, innovation, and impact.

His approach to business is hands-on, and his results are measurable. Ajose is known for rolling up his sleeves, restructuring operations, motivating teams, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, even during economic headwinds. Colleagues describe him as a man who sees opportunity where others see obstacles—and has the drive to turn ideas into profitable ventures.

He had also pledged to support President Bola Tinubu with N1.5 billion for his re-election

Academically, Ajose holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Ilorin, along with a professional certification in Set Design (Finishing)—a nod to his sharp eye for detail, particularly in the aesthetic side of his real estate projects.

Though largely private and rarely in the media spotlight, Ajose made headlines when he reportedly announced a ₦1.5 billion pledge in support of President Tinubu’s re-election during a high-powered APC stakeholders’ meeting in Badagry. The event, aimed at energizing party loyalists ahead of the July 13 local government elections, was where Ajose also declared his full support—morally, financially, and logistically—for the All Progressives Congress.

Originally from Ganho in Badagry, with maternal ties to Ikorodu, Ajose’s emergence has been described by many as both surprising and significant. Despite being relatively unknown politically, his bold show of loyalty, wealth, and ambition has stirred up serious conversation—not just in Badagry, but across Lagos political circles.

Geographic reference

As he continues to shape the skyline through Levitikal Group and now edges into the political spotlight, Samuel Mauyon Ajose is proving that some of the biggest moves come from the quietest corners. Whether in boardrooms or at the grassroots, he is a name that’s starting to resonate—with power, purpose, and an unmistakable presence.

Vanguard News