APC knock-out day: 30 govs, 88 senators, 242 reps, 2,620 others know fate today

—Party to release screening report today

—Yilwatda reads riot act to aspirants

By Clifford Ndujihe, Omeiza Ajayi & James Ogunnaike

ABUJA — No fewer than 30 or 31 governors, 88 senators, 242 members of House of Representatives and President Bola Tinubu’s sole challenger, Osifo Stanley, and 2,620 others will know whether or not they will contest the 2027 elections on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, today.

Also, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma; House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Ogun East Senator, Gbenga Daniel; former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo are among those screened by the party. As part of activities to meet the timelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the polls, the APC will today publish the names of cleared aspirants.

Vanguard gathered that the party screened no fewer than 2,980 aspirants for one presidential slot, 28 governorship, 109 Senate, 360 House of Representatives, and 991 state assembly positions.

The screening panel granted President Tinubu a waiver.

Among those screened between May 8 and 12 were a host of serving and former governors, lawmakers and technocrats, who purchased and submitted expression of interest and nomination forms.

Among those whose fate hangs on today’s publication is Osifo Stanley, the only aspirant challenging Tinubu for the presidential ticket.

Another aspirant is Hope Uzodimma, who holds multiple positions as Imo State governor, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, and Chairman of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors leading President Tinubu’s re-election push.

Vanguard gathered that the APC hierarchy is under pressure to prevail on Uzodimma to drop his senatorial ambition, which they said would create crisis in the polity.

How? If Uzodimma runs for Imo West senatorial seat and wins, he would have two positions at the same time because his governorship will lapse in January 2028.

In Ogun State, former governor and serving Ogun East Senator, Gbenga Daniel is locked in a tough fight for the seat with serving Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, is also challenging Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (his predecessor in office) for a senatorial seat in Gombe.

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who is gunning for Abia State governorship, recently fought against a petition accusing him of going to the Law School and doing the one year national youth service at the same time. His fate will also be known today

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has two formidable opponents in former Senator Gbolahan Dada and ex-Works Commissioner, Olayiwola Taiwo, for the APC ticket in Ogun West senatorial district.

With most of the aspirants insisting on direct primaries, kicking against consensus, and threatening fire and brimstone, if candidates were imposed, National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yiltwatda, yesterday read the riot act to unruly aspirants.

Yilwatda on Monday put aspirants seeking elective positions on the party’s platform on notice, warning that the forthcoming primaries must be conducted peacefully or sanctions will follow.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda said: “The leadership of the party will not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the smooth conduct of the primaries.”

He noted that any aspirant or supporter found instigating violence, sponsoring unrest, engaging in anti-party activities, or attempting to undermine the integrity of the process will face severe disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension from the party.

I’m ready to face any aspirant, beat Abiodun in primaries – Daniel

Meanwhile, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday declared that he is fully prepared to contest the primary, expressing confidence that he will emerge victorious in a free and fair contest.

Daniel, who spoke during the BAT/OGD Movement Mid-Term Assessment Tour and Empowerment Programme of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, which took place in Ijebu-Ode, said no aspirant within the party could match his popularity and grassroots support across Ogun East.

The former governor maintained that the decision on who will fly the party’s flag ultimately rested with APC members at the ward level, urging party faithful not to succumb to intimidation or political pressure during the primary election.

“I have reached the point of no return in this contest. On the day of the primary election, every APC member should go to his or her ward with their membership card and vote for the candidate of their choice.

“In a free and fair primary, I will not only win, I will win overwhelmingly. The people know those who are working for them and those who truly have their interests at heart.”

Daniel alleged that some forces within the APC were planning to intimidate members and suppress voter turnout during the party primary, warning supporters against being discouraged.

“I have heard that people may be scared from coming out to vote, but they should not be intimidated. This is a democratic process and everyone has the right to participate freely,” he said.

The senator’s remarks come amid growing political tension between him and Governor Abiodun over the Ogun East senatorial seat.

The rivalry intensified recently after a meeting of APC stakeholders reportedly endorsed Abiodun as consensus candidate for the district.

Daniel, however, insisted that only party members have the constitutional right to determine the party’s candidate through the primary process.

Ogun East APC endorses Abiodun for Senate, Daniel camp kicks

However, leaders, delegates and stakeholders of the APC in Ogun East senatorial district, yesterday, presented Governor Abiodun as the consensus candidate of the zone for the senatorial election.

The endorsement, described by party leaders as a collective decision aimed at sustaining unity and ensuring quality representation for Ogun East at the National Assembly, took place in the presence of prominent APC chieftains and stakeholders across the district.

Among dignitaries at the event were the party’s consensus governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, former deputy governors Yetunde Onanuga, Segun Adesegun and Gbenga Kaka, Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, Deputy Chairman, Chief James Dina, Chairman of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Lekan Mustapha, and APC Chairman in Ogun East Zone, Dr. Adeleke Ogundoyin.

Presenting Governor Abiodun to party leaders and stakeholders, a former Deputy Governor, Mr Segun Adesegun, said members of the party across the district had unanimously adopted the governor as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun East senatorial district.

Adesegun said: “The entire Ogun East APC family has resolved to present Governor Dapo Abiodun as our consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election. This decision reflects the collective will of leaders and members of the party across the district.”

Responding, Governor Abiodun expressed appreciation to leaders, stakeholders and delegates of Ogun East for the confidence reposed in him, describing the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of political maturity, unity and commitment to the progress of the district and the state.

He said: “I am deeply humbled by this overwhelming support and confidence reposed in me by leaders and members of our party in Ogun East.

“This consensus arrangement underscores our collective resolve to strengthen the unity of the APC and advance the development of Ogun State.”

Daniel’s camp kicks

The endorsement has sparked reactions within the party, as media aide to former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Steve Oliyide, dismissed the move as “coercion and desperation.”

Oliyide, in a statement, said: “How many times did we endorse Senator Yayi as the governorship candidate of the party? This is the third time I am reading stories of endorsement for the Ogun East senatorial race. It is becoming too much of an endorsement and more of coercion and desperation.”