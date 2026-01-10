AFCRD 2026: Defence minister urges citizens’ support, warns insurgent supporters

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), has issued a stern warning to Nigerians who support terrorists, bandits and criminal elements, saying they will face the full consequences of their actions.

Musa spoke on Saturday during the ceremonial tee-off of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Golf Tournament at the TYB International Golf Club, Abuja.

The event was held to honour serving and fallen members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“Those who are still supporting bandits, criminals, insurgents and terrorists should stop immediately.

“The friend of a thief is a thief. We urge all law-abiding Nigerians to provide timely intelligence.

“As soon as you see something, say something, so the Armed Forces can take swift action. We are always ready to respond,” he said.

The minister described the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance as a period to pay tribute to personnel who have sacrificed their lives, including those who are injured in the line of duty.

He also commended the families of fallen heroes for their resilience.

“As usual, we use this period to celebrate both those who are serving and those who have passed on.

“It is important to honour their sacrifices and to let our troops know that Nigerians stand with them. Together, we will succeed,” he added.

Musa also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his unwavering support to personnel and their families.

He appealed to all Nigerians to continue supporting the Armed Forces, stressing that the collective responsibility of security requires vigilance, cooperation, and patriotic commitment from every citizen.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, also addressed participants, highlighting the importance of public cooperation in achieving national security.

According to him, security is everybody’s business. We appreciate Nigerians for their support over the years, but we need even more cooperation to fully achieve our mandate.

Oluyede commended the armed forces for their courage and professionalism.

“It is not easy to go out there and sacrifice your life so that others can live in peace.

“We value their service and remain committed to improving their welfare,” he added.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Nichols Achinze, Club Captain of the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Club, welcomed the over 100 golfers to the tournament, noting that the event forms part of a series of activities marking the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance 2026.

He described the ceremonial tee-off as a symbolic gesture to officially launch the tournament, which will run throughout the day and culminate in an evening presentation ceremony.

The Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day is observed annually to honour the living and fallen members of the Nigerian military.

Events such as the golf tournament highlight camaraderie, fitness, and esprit de corps while reminding the nation of the sacrifices made to secure peace and stability. (NAN)