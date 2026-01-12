AFCON ’25: Nigeria vs Morocco – Preview, date, time and where to watch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face their toughest task yet at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they battle the host nation, Morocco, for a place in the final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, on Wednesday.

Nigeria narrowly lost in the finals at the previous edition in Ivory Coast, but they have improved amazingly, sealing a flawless record of wins and cruising to the semi-final in style to keep their quest for a fourth continental title alive.

Eric Chelle’s side has scored the most goals in the competition and remain unbeaten, even as the only team to maintain a 100% winning record in the competition. However, a clash against tournament favourites, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who are gunning for a title win at home and a quest to end a 50-year wait for an AFCON title, would not be an easy feat.

The Super Eagles made light work of North African giants Algeria with a 2-0 victory to secure a place in the semi-finals and further prove their mettle as top contenders of the tournament, courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, while Morocco dispatched 5-time winners Cameroon 2-0 to qualify for the semi-final and keep the title hopes alive for Walid Regragui’s men.

Nigeria and Morocco are undefeated at AFCON 2025, with the Super Eagles winning all five of their games, while Morocco have recorded four wins and a draw.

Team News

Nigeria

An unchanged lineup is expected for Eric Chelle’s side, except for team captain Wilfred Ndidi, who has been suspended for an accumulation of bookings and is expected to be replaced by Raphael Onyedika. The Besiktas midfielder will be available for the final should Nigeria beat Morocco.

Panathinaikos forward Cyriel Dessers will not be available either after withdrawing from camp with a thigh injury.

The attacking trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams have been instrumental in the tournament so far, with 9 goals scored between the three players, and they should be ready to test the Moroccan defence in the semi-finals.

The creativity of Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is also integral to the success of the side, and he is likely to be joined by Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika.

Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi will spearhead the defence, with support from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemachi on the flanks and Stanley Nwabali leading in goal.

Unavailable: Dessers (Injured), Ndidi (Suspended)

Morocco

Morocco have been struggling with injuries throughout the campaign, but it has been less worrisome for the side recently with captain Achraf Hakimi fit to start the last two games.

Romain Saiss is also out after he was hurt against Comoros.

Girona midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been an instrumental member of the Moroccan setup in recent years, but he remains sidelined for this semi-final, having picked up a calf injury.

After an amazing run in the tournament and leading Walid Regragui’s men into the AFCON semi-final, top-scorer Brahim Díaz will be available once more to provide threats against the Nigerian side. Diaz is currently the leading top-scorer with 5 goals, ahead of Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen (4), Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (4), and Ademola Lookman of Nigeria with 3 goals.

Unavailable: Saiss (Injured), Ounahi (Injured)

Head-to-Head

This match will be the first time both sides have met at the AFCON in 22 years, and their sixth meeting overall. They were drawn into the same group in 2004, with Youssouf Hadji scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, who finished that tournament as runners-up.

Overall, this is their 12th meeting, with Morocco holding the upper hand with six wins to Nigeria’s three, with two draws.

Wednesday’s encounter will mark the second time both African heavyweights will meet in an AFCON semi-final. Nigeria triumphed in the previous clash in 1980, with Felix Owolabi scoring the winner en route to their first title at home.

Considering their flawless record and incredible attacking masterpiece throughout the tournament, the West Africans are ready for the tough challenge against their North African counterparts, while Morocco face a tough task in their quest for a first continental trophy since 1976.

The Super Eagles are seeking to rewrite history by dispatching the hosts for a place in the final and a chance to finally secure their first AFCON title since 2013 and a fourth overall title.

Overall Record in all Competitions



Nigeria: P11 W3 D2 L6

Morocco: P11 W6 D2 L3

AFCON ONLY

Nigeria: P5 W2 D0 L3

Morocco: P5 W3 D0 L2

Fixture: Nigeria vs Morocco

Competition: AFCON 2025 (Semi Finals)

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat.

Where to Watch: CAF TV, Channel 4, Supersport.

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