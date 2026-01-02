AFCON ’25: Mozambique president promises each player N11.3m to beat Nigeria

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The President of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, has charged the Mambas ahead of their Round of 16 tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, announcing an extraordinary bonus of N11.3m if they beat Nigeria.

In a message issued on Thursday and addressed to the Mozambique players and coaching staff, the Head of State praised the team’s showing in the group stage and congratulated the Mambas for qualifying for the Round of 16.

He described the achievement as unprecedented and meritorious, noting that it filled the nation with pride. He also commended the players and coaching staff for their courage, discipline and determination, which enabled the team to reach a new feat on the continental stage.

According to Jornal Notícias, to motivate the team ahead of the game, President Chapo announced an extraordinary bonus of 500,000 meticais (approximately N11.3 million in Nigerian currency) for each player and member of the coaching staff if they emerge victorious against the Super Eagles and advance to the quarter-finals of the AFCON.

Mozambique qualified for the knockout phase, setting up a meeting with one of the most impressive teams at the tournament, after finishing third in Group F despite a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon in their final group match.

Nigeria and Mozambique will face off at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday, January 5, at 8 pm.