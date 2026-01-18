ADC loses key member as APC launches e-registration targeting 300,000 in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Taraba State has lost one of its key members, Acho Righteous, the party’s 2023 candidate for Gassol I State Constituency, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the latter commenced electronic registration of new members.

The APC has set a target of registering 300,000 new members across the state by the end of January 2026.

In his resignation letter to the ADC, Righteous, who enjoys strong grassroots support in Sabongida Ward of Gassol LGA, said he joined the APC after seeing the opportunities and hope the party’s government at both state and federal levels has created for Nigerians. He thanked his former party for past opportunities and encouraged his supporters to participate in the ongoing e-registration exercise to become active stakeholders in the APC.

Governor Agbu Kefas, while flagging off the APC membership e-registration over the weekend, said the exercise is aimed at repositioning the party and ensuring inclusive participation. He emphasized that aligning Taraba with the APC is a step toward addressing the state’s development challenges and pledged his commitment to the success of the registration exercise.

The governor also urged women and youths to participate actively, noting that only registered members would be eligible to take part in APC activities.

State APC Chairman, Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, explained that the e-registration exercise would provide accurate data on party members eligible for activities and elections. He also commended Governor Kefas for ensuring the provision of necessary equipment statewide to facilitate a smooth process.

Jalingo Local Government Chairman, Nura Dantsoho, said his LGA aims to contribute 80,000 registrations toward the 300,000 target and pledged support for a transparent process.

The Zonal Administrator for the Taraba North APC e-registration exercise, Kamaldeen Adamu, called on registration agents to remain committed and work closely with party leaders and local government officials to ensure the success of the initiative.