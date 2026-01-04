ADC gains momentum in Kaduna as 501 defect in Zaria, new secretariat unveiled

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has recorded a major boost in Kaduna State with the defection of 501 new members from Dutsen Abba Ward in Zaria Local Government Area, alongside the formal opening of the party’s local government secretariat.

The development, widely seen as a significant stride in the party’s grassroots expansion, attracted party leaders, stakeholders and supporters from across the area.

Speaking at the event, the ADC State Chairman, Hon. Ahmad Tijjani Mustapha, described the mass defection as a clear indication of growing confidence in the party’s ideals and leadership. He said the impressive turnout underscored the ADC’s commitment to people-centred politics and its resolve to address the yearnings of the populace at the grassroots.

“This level of acceptance shows that our message is resonating with the people. ADC is determined to provide credible leadership and serve the interests of the masses,” Mustapha said.

The event, which ended peacefully, witnessed enthusiastic expressions of loyalty from the new members, who pledged their commitment to the growth and success of the party in Zaria and beyond.

Also speaking, the State Ex-Officio I and Director of Communication, Hon. Alkasim Abdulsalam, commended the State Chairman, State Secretary and other stakeholders for their strategic leadership, noting that their collective efforts were responsible for the party’s steady growth in the state.

He particularly lauded the Zaria Local Government Area Chairman for his vision, dedication and relentless drive, which culminated in the establishment of the ADC office in the area.

In her remarks, the State Woman Leader, Mrs Joy Sim Gamba, described the opening of the Zaria LGA office as a major milestone in strengthening the party’s grassroots presence. She praised the Zaria LGA leadership for its commitment, noting that the development signalled a renewed push to mobilise and reposition the party for future electoral success.

“This achievement marks a clear way forward for ADC. Together, we will continue to build, mobilise and reposition the party for greater success,” Gamba said.