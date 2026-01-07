Abia leaders pledge support for Tinubu, say Ndigbo will correct past mistakes in 2027

President Bola Tinubu

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has received assurances from Abia State leaders that the Igbo will correct past electoral mistakes in 2027 and rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Kalu received the pledges during a New Year courtesy visit to Senator Chris Adighije, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday evening.

Senator Adighije expressed gratitude for the visit, pledging support from the Olokoro Umuahia clan for the Tinubu administration’s development agenda.

He said, “I am surprised; it really took me off guard. Olokoro comprises 17 autonomous communities, 16 of which are represented here today. The message of goodwill from President Tinubu has penetrated the entire Olokoro. Last time, we got it wrong, and we should not repeat the same mistake. God has made it possible for you to visit, and for that, we are grateful.”

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kalu urged Abians and Ndi Igbo in general to invest in their political future by supporting President Tinubu.

He stated, “It’s time we started investing our votes, not wasting them. The currency with which we purchase dividends in our democracy is votes. As we approach 2027, the southern political corridor presents fertile ground, and currently, that is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We should not fight among ourselves but extend a handshake today, so that tomorrow it can be reciprocated. If we adopt the same strategy we use in business for our politics, we will go far.”

In a separate New Year visit, former Abia State House of Assembly member Hon. Chukwudi Apugo commended Kalu’s legislative efforts, particularly his role in the South East Development Commission Bill, which led to the establishment of the Commission. He pledged his support and encouraged Kalu to continue his work.

“You have empowered many people. You are highly respected in Nigeria and among the Igbo. Continue your good works; we will follow you because you are on the right track,” Apugo said.

Kalu also urged Apugo to formally join the APC, highlighting that it would strengthen the party’s base in Abia State.

He said, “We invite you to join the APC, the party where your father serves as a Board of Trustees member and one of the founding fathers. Let us honour his legacy and change the political narrative together. The train has started moving; those who are wise will join us.”