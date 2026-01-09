9 African cities with highest purchasing power

Johannesburg

By Enitan Abdultawab

Purchasing power is one of the best measures of how well salaries can cover basic necessities, such as housing, transportation, food and healthcare.

Although Africa’s potential for growth is frequently highlighted, a closer examination of purchasing power in its largest cities reveals startling disparities in salary strength, cost of living dynamics and living standards.

Based on the Purchasing Power Index and global rankings, this list highlights African cities where residents enjoy comparatively stronger economic leverage over goods and services. The highest tier is, predictably, dominated by Southern Africa, although North African cities also play a significant role, indicating comparatively stable urban economic structures and consumer markets.

1. Johannesburg, South Africa

Purchasing Power Index: 104.0 | Global Rank: 183rd

The most affluent city in Africa is Johannesburg. The city, which serves as the economic hub of South Africa, enjoys greater average incomes, a diverse economy and more stable living expenses. Compared to other African cities, its robust banking industry and job prospects enable inhabitants to keep higher spending capacity.

2. Pretoria, South Africa

Purchasing Power Index: 100.1 | Global Rank: 198th

Pretoria closely follows Johannesburg, buoyed by its status as South Africa’s administrative capital. The city’s concentration of government jobs and professional services contributes to steady incomes, while moderate living costs help sustain strong purchasing power among residents.

3. Cape Town, South Africa

Purchasing Power Index: 99.7 | Global Rank: 201st

Due to comparatively high salaries and a strong tourism-driven economy, Cape Town maintains significant spending power while being one of the most expensive cities in Africa. Residents still have excellent access to commodities, services, and high-quality infrastructure despite the high expense of housing.

4. Durban, South Africa

Purchasing Power Index: 98.1 | Global Rank: 206th

South Africa’s domination in the top four is completed by Durban. Because of its manufacturing base, port economy and relatively lower cost of living compared to Johannesburg and Cape Town, the coastal city helps its citizens make more money.

5. Rabat, Morocco

Purchasing Power Index: 53.4 | Global Rank: 327th

The top city in North Africa on the list is Rabat. Being the capital of Morocco, it provides steady jobs in the public sector and a comparatively low cost of living. It shines out regionally even though its purchasing power is far lower than that of South Africa’s leading cities.

6. Tripoli, Libya

Purchasing Power Index: 42.8 | Global Rank: 360th

Despite ongoing political and economic challenges, Tripoli ranks among Africa’s top cities for purchasing power. Subsidies and historically strong income structures help offset rising costs, though economic instability continues to impact consumer confidence.

7. Gaborone, Botswana

Purchasing Power Index: 40.0 | Global Rank: 369th

Despite persistent political and economic difficulties, Tripoli is one of the most affluent cities in Africa. Although rising costs are somewhat countered by subsidies and historically robust income patterns, consumer confidence is nonetheless impacted by economic volatility.

8. Casablanca, Morocco

Purchasing Power Index: 39.9 | Global Rank: 371st

As Morocco’s commercial hub, Casablanca features a wide range of income levels. While living costs are higher than in other Moroccan cities, strong business activity helps maintain moderate purchasing power for many residents.

9. Tunis, Tunisia

Purchasing Power Index: 36.4 | Global Rank: 382nd

The final city on the list is Tunis, which reflects the country’s urban economic structure and reasonably low cost of living. Tunis continues to rank higher than many African capitals worldwide, despite having less purchasing power than cities in Southern Africa.

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