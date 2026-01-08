Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said he is willing to work for Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election if the former Anambra State governor returns to the party.

Baba-Ahmed made the remark during an interview with Trust TV, days after Obi formally defected from the Labour Party to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former lawmaker said he bore no ill feelings over Obi’s decision to leave the LP, stressing that their personal relationship remained intact.

“Peter Obi did not invite me to join him in ADC because everyone knows me. There are certain things you would rather not approach me with; people know me even while I was in Parliament,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He explained that despite their current political paths, his respect for Obi remained unchanged, adding that the former presidential candidate recently attended a family event at his home.

“Our personal relationships are solid. Only on the 12th, he attended the wedding in my house, in person, where I have much, much, much respect for Peter Obi,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed further stated that he would support Obi’s presidential ambition if he fails to secure the ADC ticket and decides to return to the Labour Party.

“If he doesn’t get the ADC ticket, come back, please. I will work for you and try to get him the ticket in Labour,” he said.

He also pledged to help reconcile Obi with aggrieved stakeholders within the party if the former governor returns.

“I will try and mend the ways between him and whoever are not in good terms with him,” Baba-Ahmed added.